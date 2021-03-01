Warm summer ahead for Pune in 2021, forecasts IMD report

The day temperature during the month of March, April and May, shall remain below normal for Central Maharashtra, according to a recent report published by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, above normal day temperatures are forecasted in Konkan and Goa during the summer season. In simple words, it means that day temperatures are going to be normal. The forecast shows that night temperature for most parts of Maharashtra is likely to be warmer than normal.

As per the seasonal outlook for temperatures during March to May 2021 published on Monday by the weather department, except for Konkan and Goa, below normal day temperature are forecasted in the state of Maharashtra.

DS Pai, scientist and head, climate research and services, IMD, Pune said that day and night temperature will be around normal.

“There will be a heat wave-like situation during the summer season and it will be forecasted in the extended range forecast. The IMD issues an extended range forecast which also highlights the rise in temperature,” said Pai.

“The probability forecast for maximum temperatures indicate above normal maximum temperature in Konkan and Goa. Moreover, the chances of below normal day temperatures are around 60 per cent for Central Maharashtra whereas, for Marathwada and Vidarbha, the forecast also indicates below normal day temperatures are likely,” said the report.

On the other hand, most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India and adjoining central India are likely to experience below normal maximum temperatures.

For minimum temperatures, in Central India which includes Maharashtra, an above normal minimum temperature is likely over western part of Central India and southern parts of peninsular India. That is, nights are likely to be warmer than normal.

“Most of the subdivisions of east and adjoining Central India which include Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and are likely to experience below normal minimum temperatures. The probability for the same is as high as 50 per cent,” said the report.

Speaking about the forecast issued, OP Sreejith, scientist, climate monitoring and prediction group said that the summer season that is from March to May the day temperature is going to be normal.

“There is no intense temperature rise as of now. The day and night temperatures are likely to be in the normal category,” said Sreejith.

Warmer days in Pune ahead

On Monday, Pune City reported a day temperature at 36.1 degrees Celsius and the night temperature was 19.6 degrees Celsius. The day temperature was 2.3 degrees warmer than normal and the night temperature was 6.3 degrees warmer than normal. As per the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, temperature in the city would continue to remain the same in the next couple of days. Due to cloudy weather around the afternoon, the day temperature may be warmer than normal.