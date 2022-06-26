Wastewater reuse system to be set up at Lavale village
The Symbiosis International University, through the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and European Union-funded action and research project, will set up a water disinfection system and nature-based treated wastewater reuse for agriculture in Lavale village.
Keeping in view the goal of providing disinfected water to the people of Lavale, Kanchan Khare, head of civil engineering department, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune, with Department of Science and Technology (DST) and European Union-funded PAVITR (Potential and Validation of Sustainable Natural & Advance Technologies for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Monitoring and Safe Water Reuse in India), has received 5 million Euros (approximately ₹40 crore) for 14 such projects across India.
The two of the 14 projects will be set up through Symbiosis International University, and Khare will be the principal investigator of the project and Prof Mugdha Kshirsagar, assistant professor, civil engineering department, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, is the co-principal investigator.
The main objective of the PAVITR project is to revive water quality and restore ecology in India using emerging technologies in water and wastewater treatment. The project also aims to better monitor water pollution levels in real-time mode.
