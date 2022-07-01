Water cuts in Pune due to rainfall deficit
In view of deficient rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced water supply on alternate days between July 4 and July 11.
Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC water department head, said, “With the city and dam catchment areas receiving low rainfall, the water storage levels have fallen. Hence, PMC has decided to introduce alternate day water supply for a week. If the rain situation improves, PMC would revoke the decision.”
The official said that water supply timings would remain unchanged.
Pune city has been getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. The capacity of these dams is 29.72 (trillion metric tonnes) TMC water. Ahmednagar Road gets water supply from Bhama Askhed dam.
Last year on July 1, the dam storage was 8.66 TMC, 29.72 per cene of total capacity. Till July 1 this year, the dams carried 2.53 TMC water, 8.67 per cent of total capacity.
PMC officers from water department said they are in touch with meteorology and irrigation departments.
Pawaskar said, “Before extending water cuts, PMC would check water availability in dams.”
Water count
Water storage in 4 dams (Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar)
July 1, 2022
2.53 TMC / 8.67% of total capacity
July 1, 2021
8.66 TMC/ 29.72% of total capacity
