Water level of Peshwe lake in Katraj lowered to avoid flooding of Ambil Odha

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to keep Nanasaheb Peshwe lake, popularly known as Katraj lake, at half its capacity during the monsoon season to thwart any flood-like situation in the area.

The move is to avoid flooding in Ambil Odha, caused due to overflowing of Katraj lake, which flows from the city’s southern parts. Heavy rains in the past has led to overflowing of Katraj lake and Ambil Odha and caused a loss of life and property in Katraj, Bibwewadi, Satara road, Katraj-Kondhwa road, Sahakarnagar and Sinhgad road.

The lake, known for its popularity as a tourist destination, was filled to capacity on August 13 last year.

“We are keeping the water level down by three metres and efforts are taken during the monsoon to avoid flooding of nearby areas,” said PMC junior engineer Shashikanth Nivdekar.

A 2019 study by Renu Arora and Prof Milind Gidde, department of environmental education and research, Bharati Vidyapeeth (deemed university), had stated that the lake needs proper management and a treatment process.

“Removal of weeds by a natural process is important. The diversion of the drainage line is important. There is a need to place aerators in the lake that may help to control the fish death rates, because they are at an extinct level. If some precautions are taken, the aquatic life of the lake will survive,” the study stated.