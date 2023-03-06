Water levels in Maharashtra dams are down as compared to 2022

Pune: According to data provided by the Water Resource Department of the Government of Maharashtra, the water level of all dams in the Pune region was 76.08% on March 5, last year, while it is 63.41% this year. (KALPESH NUKTE)

With the day temperatures soaring, summer has made a quick entry over most of Maharashtra. Moreover, the water reservoir levels across most of the projects across the state have gone down dramatically.

In Maharashtra, there are 3,267 dams, and the average water level is 66.6%, compared to 70.23% the previous year on the same day.

Even though the city received more rain than usual in 2022, the dam water level has begun to drop as the temperature in the city has already touched 40 degrees Celsius.

“Generally, we witness a rise in temperature after Holi but this year, mercury is already touching 40 degrees Celsius so the evaporation level at the dams has increased that’s why the water level in all the dams is going down. We are hoping that because the summer season has arrived early across the state, the monsoon will arrive earlier this year as well,” said a spokesperson for the Maharashtra government’s Water Resource Department.

“As of now, I don’t believe Pune will face a water shortage because the monsoon in Pune usually arrives on time. Last year, it arrived late but also left late,” he continued.

The water levels in four dams around Pune – Panshet, Khadakwasala, Warasgaon and Temghar have also gone down.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced last year that alternate day water supply would begin on July 4, 2022. However, the monsoon arrived within a week, forcing PMC to cancel the water cuts.

“Although summer arrives early this year, we have enough water stock, so there will be no water cuts in the city,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintending engineer (Water Supply Department).

The number of customers at the shop is increasing every day due to the rise in the day temperature,” said Bharat Rathod, who owns a soda shop in Sadashiv Peth.