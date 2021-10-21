Home / Cities / Pune News / Water pipeline burst on Airport road near Nagpur Chawl
Water pipeline burst on Airport road near Nagpur Chawl

The Bhama Askhed water project’s 800mm water pipeline is passing through Airport road. The pipeline burst near the post office at Nagpur Chawl and the area was flooded
A water pipeline burst on Airport road near Nagpur Chawl on Thursday afternoon which created panic among the residents.
A water pipeline burst on Airport road near Nagpur Chawl on Thursday afternoon which created panic among the residents. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

PUNE A water pipeline burst on Airport road near Nagpur Chawl on Thursday afternoon which created panic among the residents.

The Bhama Askhed water project’s 800mm water pipeline is passing through this road. The pipeline burst near the post office at Nagpur Chawl and the area was flooded.

Citizens contacted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials who reached the spot in the evening and undertook pipeline repairing work.

Thursday, October 21, 2021
