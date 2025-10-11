Water samples confirm coliform contamination; cases cross 100-mark

The reports of laboratory tests of water samples collected from Bavdhan, received on Friday, have confirmed coliform bacteria contamination, indicating possible sewage water mixing and inadequate chlorination. The test reports have raised serious concerns as the number of water-borne disease cases in the area has now crossed the 100-mark, said civic officials. The situation in the area remains alarming, with 16 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 110. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) health department, 93 water samples were collected from the affected localities. Of these, 12 samples tested positive for coliform bacteria, while 14 water samples showed low levels of residual chlorine, suggesting insufficient disinfection. Only 67 samples were found fit for drinking, said the officials.

The situation in the area remains alarming, with 16 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 110. “Of these, seven patients were reported at the civic hospital’s outpatient department, while nine were detected during door-to-door surveillance,” said the officials.

As per PMC officials, the coliform bacteria are harmful as their presence indicates possible contamination by other pathogens, such as harmful strains of E coli, which can cause severe illnesses like bloody diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and other infections. The PMC has assured that corrective measures are being taken to ensure the supply of safe and clean drinking water to residents.

Most of the cases have been reported from Gunde Vasti, Patil Nagar, Jadhav Vasti and the Gaothan area, with patients complaining of vomiting, loose motions, and diarrhoea. Residents of the affected area claimed that they were receiving contaminated, murky and stinky water for the past five days.

The PMC health department, since Tuesday, has started surveillance in this area. The health officials have covered a population of 23,270 people and door-to-door visits have been conducted at 6,464 houses. Besides, 393 bottles of Mediclor-M (water disinfectant) have been distributed, said Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC.