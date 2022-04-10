Water scarcity hits Pune early this year
PUNE At a time when the city is facing soaring mercury levels, it is also reeling under water scarcity with most societies in the merged areas of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) already feeling the pressure of paying extra for water tankers. In fact some of these societies have only been getting tanker water throughout the year while others are making a beeline to get to the water tankers before the rush begins.
“Virtually every society in Baner-Pashan Balewadi is dependent completely or partially on buying water tankers,” said Ravindra Sinha, member of the Baner-Pashan Link road welfare trust.
Ramesh Rokade, chairman, Balewadi Welfare Federation which represents 50 housing societies, said, “The water situation is very bad. Almost all societies in Balewadi are purchasing tanker water. In fact, the Balewadi Welfare Foundation is going to visit the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner in this context tomorrow.”
“At present, Balewadi is facing a severe water shortage with either very little pressure or no water supply from the PMC despite the fact that maximum fares (crores of rupees) are either recovered/and or paid to the PMC. A major portion of the maintenance is being incurred on the purchase of water tankers and other developments in the societies are now being put on hold,” he added. Therefore, the federation is now making representation for having sufficient amount of water from the PMC and annexing the order copy of PIL numbers 36/2016 and 25/2016 of the Bombay high court. The order in the PIL is a direction to the municipal corporation to create public awareness with regard to the formation of the committee for the purpose of redress of the domestic water supply problem.
Similarly, some society members are reaching out to local corporators for help like this society in Balewadi stating, that they don’t have any water in the last three to four hours. “We tried calling PMC as well as many private tankers but nobody is picking up the call. Can you please help us by arranging a water tanker, paid or otherwise,” said the plea.
Not just Balewadi but Baner, Bavdhan, Wagholi and Wakad have a similar scene. “We order two tankers daily. ₹2,000 per day is a big cost for our societies Shivam Majestica and Nisarg Allianz society at Choudhary park, Wakad,” said one of the society members.
Larger societies such as Pride World City (2,200 flats) have more problems where the monthly estimated exchequer for three societies is around ₹15 to 20 lakh.
“If this situation continues, it will be very difficult to sustain water supply in the month of May,” said Sarang Wable, Baner resident.
-
Homeopathy OPD to start at rural hospitals in state
PUNE The state government will soon start Outdoor Patient Department services for homeopathy medicine in state-run rural government hospitals. At present, government posts are available for doctors of various disciplines like MBBS,, Ayurveda Practitioners. At present Ayurveda along with Allopathy is also available in government hospitals. Therefore, there are job opportunities for post-graduate and AYUSH doctors including MBBS. However, as there is no cure for homeopathy, there are no opportunities for these doctors.
-
Aide’s remark leads to speculation about Azam Khan camp’s unhappiness with Samajwadi Party
Speculation has surfaced in political circles of Uttar Pradesh about senior Samajawadi Party leader Azam Khan's camp being upset with the party to the extent that he may consider leaving it. Khan, 73, is the SP's Rampur MLA. The speculation came to the fore after Azam Khan's media incharge Fasahat Khan alias Shanu said: “CM Yogi's comment was right that Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to be out (of jail).”
-
TB-HIV co-infection in state at 96% in 2021
Those with HIV have a compromised immunity which makes them even more susceptible to TB. Tuberculosis is a serious health threat, especially for people living with HIV. People living with HIV are more likely than others to contract TB. In 2020, 95% of TB patients were reported to have HIV. HIV weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of TB in people with HIV. Infection with both HIV and TB is called HIV/TB co-infection.
-
More explosives, time may be needed: Experts after Supertech towers test blasts
Ahead of the next month's demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida, test blasts were carried out on Sunday afternoon. But experts said the amount of explosives needed for razing the nearly 100-metre-tall structures is expected to go up. The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers is scheduled for May 22. The test blasts were conducted in the presence of representatives of Central Building Research Institute, Noida Authority, Supertech, Edifice Engineering, and Jet Demolitions.
-
Decentralisation of some medical services can work better for patients: Doctors
Doctors said that such a centre can also handle any emergency, if any, and can stay connected to higher centres. “All district hospitals are equipped to handle an emergency. The patient can come for follow up as advised by the doctor at a higher centre while for chemotherapy they can get in their home town,” said Dr Padharkar. Many eminent doctors, including Dr Apul Goel and Dr Madhup Rastogi, participated in the panel discussions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics