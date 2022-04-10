Water scarcity hits Pune early this year

PUNE At a time when the city is facing soaring mercury levels, it is also reeling under water scarcity with most societies in the merged areas of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) already feeling the pressure of paying extra for water tankers. In fact some of these societies have only been getting tanker water throughout the year while others are making a beeline to get to the water tankers before the rush begins.

“Virtually every society in Baner-Pashan Balewadi is dependent completely or partially on buying water tankers,” said Ravindra Sinha, member of the Baner-Pashan Link road welfare trust.

Ramesh Rokade, chairman, Balewadi Welfare Federation which represents 50 housing societies, said, “The water situation is very bad. Almost all societies in Balewadi are purchasing tanker water. In fact, the Balewadi Welfare Foundation is going to visit the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner in this context tomorrow.”

“At present, Balewadi is facing a severe water shortage with either very little pressure or no water supply from the PMC despite the fact that maximum fares (crores of rupees) are either recovered/and or paid to the PMC. A major portion of the maintenance is being incurred on the purchase of water tankers and other developments in the societies are now being put on hold,” he added. Therefore, the federation is now making representation for having sufficient amount of water from the PMC and annexing the order copy of PIL numbers 36/2016 and 25/2016 of the Bombay high court. The order in the PIL is a direction to the municipal corporation to create public awareness with regard to the formation of the committee for the purpose of redress of the domestic water supply problem.

Similarly, some society members are reaching out to local corporators for help like this society in Balewadi stating, that they don’t have any water in the last three to four hours. “We tried calling PMC as well as many private tankers but nobody is picking up the call. Can you please help us by arranging a water tanker, paid or otherwise,” said the plea.

Not just Balewadi but Baner, Bavdhan, Wagholi and Wakad have a similar scene. “We order two tankers daily. ₹2,000 per day is a big cost for our societies Shivam Majestica and Nisarg Allianz society at Choudhary park, Wakad,” said one of the society members.

Larger societies such as Pride World City (2,200 flats) have more problems where the monthly estimated exchequer for three societies is around ₹15 to 20 lakh.

“If this situation continues, it will be very difficult to sustain water supply in the month of May,” said Sarang Wable, Baner resident.