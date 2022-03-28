Water supply will be regularised in central parts within four days: Girish Bapat
PUNE Pune Member of Parliament Girish Bapat along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday, visited Municipal Commissioner’s official residence to discuss the disrupted water supply in the central parts of the city. Following the meeting with PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Bapat said that the supply will be regularised within two to four days while a committee of experts will be constituted.
“There are five divisions under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). A committee of experts will be constituted for these five divisions responsible for supplying water to the entire city. At the same time, an additional commissioner-level official will be given responsibility to ensure regular water supply,” said Bapat who was accompanied by Shivajinagar legislator Siddharth Shirole and others.
Earlier on Saturday, the issue of disrupted power supply in some parts of the city found resonance during Canal Committee meeting when deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked administration to address the issue on immediate basis.
Taking this issue, Bapat had threatened to agitate over inadequate supply in central parts of Pune including peth areas. Bapat also alleged that municipal commissioner is getting proper water supply at his residence.
To this, Pawar had said, “There is no reason for some parts should get inadequate water supply. Make sure that nobody is left without inadequate water,” said Pawar.
Bapat on his part blamed the PMC administration for the mess. Since March 15, the PMC is being governed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar as administrator appointed by state government as the five-year term of Corporators ended on March 14.
The central parts of the city including peth areas are facing inadequate water supply since the past two weeks. The citizens are facing water crisis while being forced to resort to water tankers. Some areas are getting enough water supply, while others at the same time are facing shortage, said BJP leaders.
