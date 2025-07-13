Waterlogging woes continue on Dhanori-Charholi Road, despite 4 crore drainage work

Residents are once again left frustrated as waterlogging continues on the Dhanori-Charholi Road despite the recent completion of a drainage and stormwater line project work. The work was conducted to prevent drainage and rainwater reportedly accumulating during the monsoon. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Last month, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent over ₹4 crore on drainage line work near the Shivaji Statue on the busy stretch. The work was conducted to prevent drainage and rainwater reportedly accumulating during the monsoon. However, even after the completion of the work, the situation on the ground has not improved, claim commuters.

Heavy rains in recent days have led to large pools of stagnant water at the very spot where the civic body carried out the drainage work. The same location is flooded with both rainwater and drainage water. The road remains flooded for hours, creating major difficulties for motorists, pedestrians, and especially local residents.

“It’s shocking to see the same problems after spending so much money. We had high hopes, but now we are back to square one,” said Rohit Kharat, a daily commuter and area resident of Dhanori.

Apart from the waterlogging, the condition of the road has deteriorated. During the execution of the drainage work, the road was dug up, and it has not been properly repaired since. As a result, several potholes, trenches, and uneven patches have made the road unsafe and uncomfortable to travel on, said the citizens.

“We cannot even walk properly here. The road is full of potholes and there’s muddy water all over. Two-wheeler riders are at constant risk of skidding,” said Pratiksha Khude, a local resident.

“This is a clear example of poor planning and wasteful spending. The PMC must investigate where the money went and fix the issue without delay. If the road was dug at the same time, the civic body could have conducted both stormwater and drainage line work,” said Jay Jadhav, an area resident.

According to the area residents, the work on the drainage line was conducted at snail’s speed and started in May and ended in June. During this period, the only stretch was even closed for public transport and citizens had to commute from a private society road. With the monsoon still active, residents fear the situation may worsen in the coming weeks if immediate measures are not taken.

Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said, “If the drainage line work was done, there should be no water logging due to drainage water. However, if the stormwater line work is not done, there is a possibility that waterlogging can occur. I will look into the issue and speak with the respective officials, to see what can be done to solve the issue.”