We can vaccinate 1.5 lakh beneficiaries daily, extend drive to housing societies in Pune if we have enough doses: Ajit Pawar

During the Covid-19 review meet on Saturday, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, said, that if we have enough vaccine doses the administration can vaccinate about 1.5 lakh beneficiaries every day and extend the ‘vaccine on wheels’ initiative to larger housing societies.

While Mumbai has already begun vaccination drive in large housing societies, Pune is yet to start the same. In early March this year, the administration had prepared to vaccinate over one lakh eligible beneficiaries daily which has now been raised to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries daily. However, due to the shortage of vaccines, the administration has not been able to reach its set target.

Pawar said, “If we have enough vaccines with us we can vaccinate about 1.5 lakh beneficiaries every day and we could also extend the drive to larger housing societies. Even the administration does not want people to step out as much and crowd the vaccination centres but we await vaccines.”

“The chief minister had said that the supply of vaccines would be streamlined by June 21. However, we are yet to receive the stock. Also, along with Pune as per the respective district’s population, we will increase the vaccination drive,” he said.

Pawar also announced that a small village in Pune rural, Bahirwadi, in Purandar taluka has become the first village in the country to vaccinate its entire population.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, said, “It is a small tribal village located on the foothills of the Purandar fort and the area MLA had tied up with Pune’s Bharati Medical College to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries. The population is estimated to be about 500 out of which 38- are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination while remaining were children who were also given the influenza vaccine, anticipated to protect against Covid-19 as well.”

Pawar, meanwhile, appealed to foreign education bound students and parents of such students to ensure that the students who have been fully vaccinated with Covaxin should not go for the Covishield shot again.

He said, “As Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin awaits World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmation, many such students or people who want to travel abroad are asking whether they can get a Covishield dose after completing the Covaxin dosage. It is not recommended by health experts. Bharat biotech is ensuring that they get the approval soon.”