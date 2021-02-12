We will wrest power from BJP in PMC: Ajit Pawar
PUNE: Challenging former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will see the exit of Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming civic body polls.
“I would snatch power from BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation,” said Pawar while interacting with the media.
Fadnavis has visited the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters on Thursday and reviewed various projects. While interacting with the media, Fadnavis had claimed that the BJP is performing better in Pune and would retain power in the coming municipal election. The BJP leader said that the party will do not enter into an alliance, especially the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, in the coming civic polls.
Pawar said, “Every ruling party claim to retain power in the forthcoming polls, but I would ensure the BJP’s exit in Pune. Many rebels from various parties joined the BJP during the previous years. Now some of them wish to join the NCP. We would accept workers from other parties on merit basis only and show them before the media at the right time.”
