Weapon licence fraud: Hagawane and Chavan in police custody

The Warje-Malwadi police on Tuesday took custody of Shashank Hagawane and Nilesh Chavan in the firearm licence forgery case. The action comes a day after the Kothrud police detained Sushil Hagawane in a parallel investigation into fraudulent procurement of weapon licence. Chavan is also accused of threatening the parents of deceased Vaishanavi Hagawane when they were seeking custody of her child. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Shashank and Chavan are accused of submitting forged documents to obtain arms licence. Chavan is also accused of threatening the parents of deceased Vaishanavi Hagawane when they were seeking custody of her child.

According to the police, the Hagawane brothers allegedly used forged address proofs and misleading information while applying for weapon licences.

The accused, lodged in Yerawada Central Prison, were taken by Warje-Malwadi police and will be produced in court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, court granted bail to Sushil in firearm case.

Vaishnavi allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ house in Pune on May 16. Based on her family’s complaint, police arrested her husband, Shashank Hagawane, 27; father-in-law and expelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, 57; mother-in-law Lata, 54; sister-in-law Karishma, 31; brother-in-law Sushil, 27; and family aide Nilesh Chavan.