Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Dec 19-21)

Sculptures of Sound — Hindustani Khayal Baithak (Classical music concert) Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar is a Hindustani classical vocalist. (Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar official website)

Saturday; 4:30pm

Empress Botanical Garden (RRBCEA), Pune Cantonment

Enjoy an intimate evening of classical music, led by north-Indian classical vocalist Anagha Bhat, trained under the accomplished vocalist Padma Shri Ulhas Kashalkar. She will bring to life a khayal-style musical baithak, accompanied by Vinay Mundhe on tabla and Ameya Bichu on harmonium. The garden setting and soft lighting make this as much about the music as about experiencing it here. If you’re looking for a way to be transported out of the city chaos, these soul-soothing classical vibes are perfect. Registration is mandatory.

₹250pp Book via @rrbcea_empressgarden

Khayaal: A Musical Mono-Drama (Theatre performance)

Sunday; 6.45pm

Aayaam by House of Aadyaa, Shivajinagar

A fusion performance that treads the line between theatre and music, khayaal uses expressive voice, rhythm, and dramatic beats to unspool stories that blend introspection and cultural commentary. Intimate, dynamic and artfully staged, this one is a must if you can’t resist the draw of narrative performance that defies standard genre labels.

₹499 Book via skillboxes.com

Apni Ye Duniya Saari (Indie theatre)

Sunday; 6 pm

Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, Gokhalenagar

Tune in to a small, thoughtful play that leans into conversations we usually avoid — intimacy, compromise and the quiet negotiations of urban relationships. With minimal staging and closely observed characters, the focus of this play stays firmly on the writing and performances. This one rewards attention over applause.

₹263. Book on townscript.com

Pune Heritage Walking Tour (Heritage walk)

Sunday; 11am – 4pm

Old city area

If Pune’s past feels like something you only skim past in traffic, this two-hour guided walk slows it right down. Led by seasoned heritage guides, the route threads through Peth-era lanes, temples, wada architecture and forgotten civic corners, unpacking how the city grew long before IT parks and cafés arrived. Less sightseeing, more context, and with plenty of stories that don’t make it into plaques, it’s perfect for this time of the year. Starting point shared on registration.

From ₹1300. Book via Urbanaut.

Candlelight: Christmas Classics (Candlelit classical music)

Sunday; 7pm

Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar

Under gentle candlelight, a pianist and ensemble weave together Christmas favourites — from Ave Maria to Clair de Lune — into a 60-minute programme that feels part concert, part meditation. It’s not carols belted out at you, but music you lean into and listen to. Perfect for a Sunday evening that’s introspective yet warm. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. No entry once it starts.

From ₹1,299, Book via LiveYourCity.

Pune Book Festival 2025

Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 11am - 8pm

Fergusson College Grounds, Shivajinagar

Browse 900+ stalls featuring Marathi, Hindi, English and regional-language publishers, university presses and indie imprints. The curated sessions from 6pm bring together author talks, panels, and readings, alongside translators and critics from across the country. Come to hunt rare titles, browse zines and small-press books, or take in one of Pune’s most intellectually charged weekends as the city builds towards its UNESCO World Book Capital 2027 bid.

Free entry.

Convergence (Group art exhibition)

Dec 19 onwards; 10am – 7pm

Art Gallery, Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park

Lisa Pingale, founder & director of Monalisa Kalagram, shows works of more than 35 artists. Convergence is less about making bold statements and more about quiet conversations and connections between material, scale, and point of view. Works span painting, sculpture, mixed media and installations. This one’s ideal for viewers who enjoy ambling through a space and letting connections emerge at their own pace.

Free entry.

Telling Lies (Stand-up comedy)

Sunday; 7pm

Bharatratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, Aundh

Aashish Solanki takes a detour from the nice-guy bits in this relatable solo show about dishonesty, the small, socially acceptable kind, and the bigger ones we pretend don’t count. Here’s tight writing, the clean delivery, and observations that start politely and land uncomfortably close to home. Witty and conversational, its comedy trusts the audience to keep up. Bring parents who’d like an introduction to stand up, but haven’t found a show they’d relate to.

₹799. Book on BookMyShow