Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Jan 23-26)

Susegad (Contemporary art exhibition) Fourteen Goan artists show their work in Monalisa Kalagram Art Gallery, Koregaon Park. (Monalisa Kalagram | Pune | FB page)

Friday–Sunday; 10am–7pm

Monalisa Kalagram Art Gallery, Koregaon Park

Fourteen Goan artists show their work in Pune. Curated by Subodh Kerkar and Lisa Pingale, the show presents the diversity of contemporary Goan culture, landscapes, and lived reality. Sure, there’s the Goan ethos of ease, but it also invites viewers to slow down. There’s a tribute to the late artist Santosh Morajkar. It’s a grounded, layered view of the state’s identity through various mediums.

Free entry.

Mask Making in Clay (Craft workshop)

Saturday; 4pm-7pm

Ecoville The Farm, Mahalunge

Spend a slow afternoon sculpting clay masks at an open-air pottery studio set inside a mango orchard. Guided by Parth Palsay, participants move from the basics of the facial form to shaping expressive masks. Unlike standard pottery workshops that focus on functional mugs or bowls, This workshop focuses on creating masks that tell a story, often inspired by urban foraging or cultural narratives. Parth is known for merging traditional terracotta forms and incorporating detailed hand-carved textures. Curious? Go try it.

₹1,400 + GST. Includes firing. Book via ecovillefarm.com

Anubhav Singh Bassi: New Material (Stand-up comedy)

Sunday; 8pm - 10pm

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall,Pune Atur Foundation House

Trained in law; better known for drawing a laugh, Bassi is an often polarising-comic. Here, he tests fresh material built around adulting, bad decisions and the chaos between ambition and reality. Kisi Ko Batana Mat will include long stories, sharp detours and a familiar “this happened to me also” sucker punch. Loose, conversational and deliberately unfinished, this is Bassi doing what he does best, connecting with the everyman.

From ₹1999. Book on BookMyShow.

Taal Inc. Community Drum Circle (Percussion circle)

Saturday; 11am

Pune Handmade Papers, Shivane

Your chance to start 2026 on a different note. Ditch streaming playlists and immerse yourself in pure rhythm with a free-flowing, facilitator-led session, where strangers grow into an ensemble. Led by Varun, a psychologist and percussionist (specialising in traditional djembe), the session covers group drumming, call-and-response rhythms, light movement and collective listening. No training needed. Instruments are provided, though you’re welcome to bring your own.

Pay-what-you-wish. Register via WhatsApp 7767862929.

Nature Discovery Walk: Vetal Tekdi (Urban ecology walk)

Sunday; 7.30am

Vetal Tekdi or Baner Tekdi (choose one while registering)

Naturalist Siddharth Biniwale leads a guided look through Pune’s hill ecosystems for The Ecological Society. It covers biodiverse hotspots that are home to birds like peacocks, flycatchers and cuckoos, and several endemic trees and plants. The pace is easy, with hands-on observation and clear ecological context rather than generic bird-spotting. Suitable for adults and children aged 7+, this is as much about learning how the city breathes as it is about being outdoors. Choose your route when you sign up.

₹150 pp. Registration via @ecologicalsocietypune | Contact - 8263086142.

Sanskritik Mahotsav (Cultural festival)

Friday–Sunday; 6.30 pm

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum & Memorial, Open Theatre, Senapati Bapat Road

This weekend festival leans into nostalgia, stagecraft and regional cultural pride. It opens with a tribute to Hindi cinema icon Dharmendra, attended by Padmashri Hema Malini, and follows with a theatre performance of Thet Tumchya Gharatun. The closing night shifts gears with a concert by renowned playback singer, Uttara Kelkar. She’s known for her multi-lingual (10-12 languages) classical-rooted, audience-friendly repertoire. Seating is outdoors. A great pick if you enjoy regional theatre, live vocals and unhurried evenings under the night sky.

Entry is free.

STAGED: Theatre Photography Exhibition

Friday–Sunday; all day

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium, Ghole Road

View photographs that capture the raw energy of live performance. Curated by Namaste Theatre and Apoorva Lele Photography, the exhibition brings together images from theatre, dance, music and performance art, shot on cameras and mobile phones. You can look forward to browsing frozen gestures, sweat, silence and applause caught mid-breath - a rare chance to see how storytelling survives without sound or motion.

₹100 pp. Register via @apoorvalelephotography | contact: 7875475533