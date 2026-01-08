Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Jan 9-11)

What: Mumbai-based comic Masoom Rajwani brings his unfiltered ideas to Pune, testing out fresh material on urban loneliness, everyday Indian absurdities, politics and gender, with zero polish and plenty of honesty.

What: Most nature documentaries stop at the great shots. This talk goes deeper. Environmental scientist and former safari guide Anish Kirtane reveals how researchers track wildlife using invisible genetic traces left behind in soil, water and air. You can look forward to field stories from Indian forests, cutting-edge lab science from Zurich, and biodiversity explained without the jargon.

Some jokes land, some wobble, all feel sharply observed. If you like comedy that thinks out loud (and occasionally overshares), this one’s for you.

When: January 10 (Saturday); 7pm

Where: Backspace Pune, Balewadi

Entry: From ₹499 Book on BookMyShow

Revisiting Rashmirathi (Literary reading & discussion)

What: If Karna has stayed with you long after the Mahabharata ended, bookmark this evening. Readers and listeners gather to revisit Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s iconic masterpiece Rashmirathi through readings and thoughtful discussions. It’s less lecture, more literary nook where you rediscover pride, loyalty and moral ambiguity in a warm, unhurried setting. Come for the poetry; stay for the reflections.

When: Saturday; 4.30–6.30pm

Where: Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park

Entry: ₹250. Book via @kavita.kafe

SCC Picnic Cinema: Anjaana Anjaani (Outdoor film screening)

What: Bollywood, but alfresco. SCC’s Picnic Cinema rolls out a cosy outdoor screening of Anjaana Anjaani—the globe-trotting romcom about chance meetings, missed connections and starting over. Bring a mat, grab a snack, and settle in as Pune’s night air does half the mood-setting for you. It’s less multiplex, more shared moments under the stars. Perfect for date nights, hanging out with film enthusiasts, or even a solo movie night.

When: January 10 (Saturday); 6:45pm

Where: Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa

Entry: ₹450. Book on BookMyShow

Zadanchya Manat Jaau (Marathi–Hindi poetry & music)

What: This one’s for people who have paused to wonder what the songs of nature might sound like if they could really sing. This is a performance of a curated collection of Marathi–Hindi poetry and songs. The immersive open-air session delivers recitations by Girish Datar and Apurva Kulkarni and vocals by Aboli Deshpande. You can look forward to thoughtful poems, soft melodies, and an atmosphere that makes you slow down without trying.

When: January 10 (Sunday); 6.30pm

Where: Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, SB Road

Entry: Tickets via Ticket Khidakee

Leather, Light & Legend (Leather puppetry/art exhibition)

What: This is storytelling before screens took over. Master puppeteer Sindhe Chandu’s exquisitely crafted leather puppets bring the Ramayana and a charged moment from Kurukshetra to life, using light, shadow and centuries-old techniques.