      Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Jan 9-11)

      Wildlife science, unfiltered comedy, epic poetry, picnic Bollywood screenings and spellbinding puppetry — your weekend plans, sorted.

      Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 2:32 PM IST
      By HT Correspondent
      Where The Wild Things Are (Science/nature lecture)

      Environmental scientist Anish Kirtane will talk on how researchers track wildlife using invisible genetic traces left behind in soil, water and air (linkedin)
      What: Most nature documentaries stop at the great shots. This talk goes deeper. Environmental scientist and former safari guide Anish Kirtane reveals how researchers track wildlife using invisible genetic traces left behind in soil, water and air. You can look forward to field stories from Indian forests, cutting-edge lab science from Zurich, and biodiversity explained without the jargon.

      Where: Saturday; 4.30pm

      When: Dorf Brew House, Baner–Pashan Link Road

      Entry: 899 Book via @pintofviewpune / Urbanaut

      Masoom Vichar (Stand-up comedy)

      What: Mumbai-based comic Masoom Rajwani brings his unfiltered ideas to Pune, testing out fresh material on urban loneliness, everyday Indian absurdities, politics and gender, with zero polish and plenty of honesty.

      Mumbai-based comic Masoom Rajwani
      Some jokes land, some wobble, all feel sharply observed. If you like comedy that thinks out loud (and occasionally overshares), this one’s for you.

      When: January 10 (Saturday); 7pm

      Where: Backspace Pune, Balewadi

      Entry: From 499 Book on BookMyShow

      Revisiting Rashmirathi (Literary reading & discussion)

      What: If Karna has stayed with you long after the Mahabharata ended, bookmark this evening. Readers and listeners gather to revisit Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s iconic masterpiece Rashmirathi through readings and thoughtful discussions. It’s less lecture, more literary nook where you rediscover pride, loyalty and moral ambiguity in a warm, unhurried setting. Come for the poetry; stay for the reflections.

      When: Saturday; 4.30–6.30pm

      Where: Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park

      Entry: 250. Book via @kavita.kafe

      SCC Picnic Cinema: Anjaana Anjaani (Outdoor film screening)

      What: Bollywood, but alfresco. SCC’s Picnic Cinema rolls out a cosy outdoor screening of Anjaana Anjaani—the globe-trotting romcom about chance meetings, missed connections and starting over. Bring a mat, grab a snack, and settle in as Pune’s night air does half the mood-setting for you. It’s less multiplex, more shared moments under the stars. Perfect for date nights, hanging out with film enthusiasts, or even a solo movie night.

      When: January 10 (Saturday); 6:45pm

      Where: Koregaon Park Annexe, Mundhwa

      Entry: 450. Book on BookMyShow

      Zadanchya Manat Jaau (Marathi–Hindi poetry & music)

      What: This one’s for people who have paused to wonder what the songs of nature might sound like if they could really sing. This is a performance of a curated collection of Marathi–Hindi poetry and songs. The immersive open-air session delivers recitations by Girish Datar and Apurva Kulkarni and vocals by Aboli Deshpande. You can look forward to thoughtful poems, soft melodies, and an atmosphere that makes you slow down without trying.

      When: January 10 (Sunday); 6.30pm

      Where: Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, SB Road

      Entry: Tickets via Ticket Khidakee

      Leather, Light & Legend (Leather puppetry/art exhibition)

      What: This is storytelling before screens took over. Master puppeteer Sindhe Chandu’s exquisitely crafted leather puppets bring the Ramayana and a charged moment from Kurukshetra to life, using light, shadow and centuries-old techniques.

      Master puppeteer Sindhe Chandu’s exquisitely crafted leather puppets bring the Ramayana and a charged moment from Kurukshetra to life (Representative photo/ Sarmaya Arts Foundation)
      Every cut, colour and contour carries ritual, myth and muscle memory. Part of Convergence at Monalisa Kalagram, this is slow art at its best — immersive, symbolic and quietly powerful.

      When: All weekend; 10am–7 pm

      Where;:Art Gallery, Monalisa Kalagram

      Entry: Free

      Dastkar Pune Bazaar 2026 (Craft fair & cultural performances)

      What: Dastkar returns to Pune with master artisans from across the country, bringing textiles, pottery, metalwork and stories you won’t find anywhere else. Drop in for Gond and Kalighat painting workshops on the 10th and 11th, stay for the thunderous Purulia Chhau dance, snack your way through the food court, and actually talk to the people behind each creation. Slow, soulful, and a great way to amble through the weekend.

      When: January 9-11 (Friday–Monday); 11am–8pm

      Where: Rohi Villa Palace, Koregaon Park

      Entry: 50

      News/Cities/Pune News/Weekend Events You Can’t Miss In Pune (Jan 9-11)
      © 2026 HindustanTimes