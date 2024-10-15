Western Maha consumers save 27.73cr in 6 months after opting to pay electricity bills promptly

PUNE As many as 1.32 crore consumers from Western Maharashtra have saved ₹27.73 crore over the past six months after opting to pay electricity bills promptly. Over 1.32 crore consumers from Western Maharashtra have saved ₹ 27.73 crore over the past six months after opting to pay electricity bills promptly. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Consumers availing services from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) can avail a 1% discount if they pay their bills within seven days from the billing date. On average, 22.04 lakh consumers save ₹4.62 crore each month by paying their bills on time, said officials.

The increase in online payment options has made it easier and safer for consumers to take advantage of this discount.

Bhujang Khandar, Pune regional director of MSEDCL, said, “MSEDCL encourages consumers to save money by paying bills within the prompt payment date. Discounts are also available under the ‘Go-Green’ scheme for paperless billing and for using online payment methods.”

According to MSEDCL statistics, in Pune district, 13.52 lakh consumers save ₹3.06 crore every month by paying promptly.

In Satara district 2.3 lakh consumers save ₹ 25.29 lakh, Solapur 1.61 lakh consumers save ₹27.49 lakh, Kolhapur 2.97 lakh consumers save ₹78.19 lakh, and in Sangli 1.62 lakh consumers save ₹24.47 lakh every month.