What’s the buzz in Pune: August 27 –September 2

‘Live’ music at High Spirits

Aneesh Gera

Having progressed from a chart-smashing DJ to a superstar producer based out of UK & Goa, electronic dance music extraordinaire Anish Gera takes the High stage

When: Friday, August 27, 7pm onwards

Da High Cookout featuring Major C & Bobkat

The first Indian hip-hop act that’s a fire starter on stage takes centrestage at Da High Stage. Major C & Bobkat are back at the cookout!

When: Sunday, August 29, 1pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Street food pop-up

Food stalls, ‘live’ music, and entertainment. Dig into a variety of savoury delicacies. Unwind the rest of the evening jamming away with Raj and Devika to old and new Bollywood tunes. Entry is free.

When: August 28, 2021; 5pm to 9pm

Where: Mauji Spaces, 11, Sahajeevan Society ICS Colony, Bhoslenagar, Ashok nagar, Pune

BMCC ex-students’ reunion

The BMCC college’s ex-students have organised are reunion. The Pride of BMCC award will be awarded to singer Rahul Deshpande and businessman Vijay Pusalkar. Besides these awards, actor Girish Pardeshi will be awarded the Suhas Kulkarni award while Profession Prakash Bhonde will be awarded the Teacher’s award.

When: August 28, 5 pm

Where: Tata Hall, BMCC

Charcoal sketching

Charcoal is an ideal medium to learn how to work with tonal values. Learn more about charcoal with a portrait sketch where you are going to trace a character. Materials will be provided

Fees: Rs1,500/-

When: Saturday, August 28; 10:30am to 1pm

Where: Urja Art Studio, Wakad

Online workshop: autopilot systems for drones

Learn all about drones and the autopilot systems, including hardware and software modules.

To register call 9663367198 or go to www.tearn.academy

When: Saturday, Aug 28 at 11am and Sunday, Aug 29 at 2pm

Where: Online

Japanese storytelling

In her show, Karin, the story-teller wears traditional Japanese attire and uses a traditional Japanese folding fan, which she calls a convenient “all-in one prop”. She plays multiple roles spontaneously in her show, and has adapted many Japanese folktales.

To register call 089714 92903

When: Saturday, Aug 28; 7:30 pm to 9pm

Where: Online

DIY terrarium workshop

A terrarium is a unique type of indoor gardening in which plants are grown in a glass container. Join this workshop and create your own green ecosystem.

To register call 020 2729 3532

When: August 29, Sunday; 11am to 12pm

Where: Online

Theatre mentorship

The IAPAR theatre mentorship programme is back to offer a glimpse of theatre and life in theatre with discussions, fun and a chance to learn.

For more details about the programme, call on +917775052719 or email us on iapar.office@gmail.com

When: September to November, 2021

Where: Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, Pune.

Learn to belly dance

Tired of sitting at home? How about learning to groove to this beautiful dance form? People confuse it with vulgarity and forget it’s just an art, where we learn to move though our core (tummy) chest and hips - part of all dance forms. This beginners’ workshop is open for non-dancers as well.

To register call Banjara & Gypsy on +91 9632940054

When: Sunday, Aug 29; 12:00pm to 1:15pm

Where: online

Mic Drop - A curated show by LDS

Likhon Dil Se (LDS) is organising a curated show in which a storyteller, a poet, a singer and a standup comedian will entertain you for an hour with their varied art forms. The purpose is to promote talented artistes and different art forms while maintaining the authenticity of art.

To register call 8750698343

When: Sunday, Aug 29 9pm to 10pm

Where: Online