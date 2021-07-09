What’s the buzz in Pune: July 9 to 15, 2021

The podcasting workshopA podcasting workshop for beginners. Learn how to master the skill of podcasting and share your voice through this “live’ session Vishal Modi, podcast host (Modivation) and YouTuber content creator will teach the basics. To register email - vilp504@gmail.comWhen: July 9-July 11; 4:00 pm to 5:30 pmWhere: Online

Ram Bapat memorial lectureTitle: From the Scenes of a Plague to Prescriptions for a Pandemic: Glimpses from the Chronicles of Theatre and Immunity.Speaker is Prof Soumyabrata Choudhury.When: July 10; 6pmWhere: Online; lecture shall be live-streamed on youtube: https://youtu.be/dXvh4UGyxCI and Facebook: https://fb.me/RamBapatMemorialLecture

Resin artIn this workshop, participants will learn to mix resin and play with other mixed media to create resin wall decor. You will learn about mixing resin, adding pigments, making ocean waves, and pouring. You will learn what resin is and what you should pay attention to when working with epoxy resin. Open to all above age of 13 years.Cost: Rs1,700/ per person (includes art material and delivery charges)To register contact: 8097020702When: July 10; 2:30pm Where: Online

Cooking workshopMillets are popular because of high fibre content and with rotis and parathas, it is easy to include millets in our daily diet. Learn how to make dough from wholegrains, millet aloo paratha, carrot and methi roti – stuffed millet roti, Sattu paratha, Marwari Bajra Tikadiya, and Millet tandoori roti. Presenter: Shraddha Saraogi.Registrations for the event will close at 4 pm on July 9 To register contact office@sharan-india.org or +91 9769117747/+91 7499417038Charges: Rs. 550 per person + 18% GSTWhen: July 9; 5 pm – 6:15 pm Where: Online

Organic gardeningLearn how to grow your own fresh organic produce in containers at home. This online workshop is ideal for beginners wanting to learn how to grow their own fresh vegetables in their windows, balconies or terraces, organically. Ideal for homes receiving three to four hors of sunlight.Fees: Rs.550 per person To register call +91 9833251324 or mail queries@earthoholics.orgWhen: July 11; 3 pm to 4.30 pmWhere: Online

Aadrai jungle trekThe Aadrai Jungle Trek is the best way to explore one of Sahyadri’s most beautiful and untouched jungles. This tour will take you deep into the heart of this lush, green forest, where you can see waterfalls, caves, valleys, shepherd trails, famous peaks, and more.Trek cost: ₹999 per personTo- register call Tirth Sangoi: 7710963353 / 9403681336 orAryan Shirwalkar : 9821565866When: July 10Where: Trek begins on night of July 9. Starting point revealed upon registration

Get writingAuthor Sudha Menon is back with her popular creative writing workshop for aspiring writers. The beginner level course will take participants through the ABCs of creative writing and will feature plenty of guided writing exercises, interactive discussions on honing your craft and insider tips that will help your writing stand out . Menon, a seasoned journalist and motivational speaker, is the author of five non-fiction books. She is the founder of the Get Writing and Writing With Women workshop series. To register call 9823035869. When: July 17; 3pmWhere: Online