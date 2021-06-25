What’s the buzz in Pune: June 25 - July 1, 2021

Mr Little and the Kanban MusketeersJoin this webinar to explore how you can capitalise on Little’s law to build stable and predictable systems. The webinar will look what affects our world of work within teams and organisations.

To register go to: https://bit.ly/2O4mYsO or contact 9739022490When: June 25, 8.30 pm to 9.30 pmWhere: Online

Copperplate calligraphy Copperplate is a form of calligraphy done with a pointed, metal calligraphy nib. The style is primarily used in English and American calligraphic traditions. The style originated in the 16th and 17th centuries as a quill-written, cursive script, often called roundhand. The application of script is now wider, for example, titles of movies and book covers. Take your calligraphy master stroke with @avinash_calligraphy.

To register call contact -9552522019When: June 25-27; 10am to 1pmWhere: Online

Online children’s theatre festivalProverbs are an integral part of culture, history and folklife. They are a mirror to society and make everyday conversation interesting. Eleven plays, including two solos will be a part if this online festival. A cast of 41 child actors and 20 mentors have worked together for two months to bring these lovely performances. Written and designed by Dhanashree Heblikar.

When: June 26-30; 7.30 pm onwardsWhere: Swatantra Theatre’s YouTube channel

Harmonium workshopHarmonium maestro Aditya Oke will teach various movements (bandish) from the genres of Ghazal and Natya Sangeet, apart from various scales on the harmounium.

For details and registration contact 9867528991When: June 26, 27; 8pm to 10pmWhere: Online

Webinar: Types of Comedy A three-hour webinar on understanding 38 types of comedy. It includes the popular types like Standup, Improv, Sketch, and many interesting types like Conundrum, Blendword, and Buffoon. Amit Khuva, founder of ‘Cafe Comedy’ will be hosting the webinar.

To register call +91 9512182874When: June 27; 2pm to 5pm Where: Online

Art workshoRelease your stress and meditate using materials like a 12”x16” white ivory sheet, pencil, eraser, ruler, sketch pens/fine liners to create effects like hyperspace and mandala art. Register for ₹180 per head. Open the all above the age of 10 years.

For details call +91 7043881177When: June 27; 12 pm to 1:30pmWhere: online