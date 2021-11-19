What’s the buzz in Pune: November 19-25

Inter-faith talk: Islam

The Snehsadan Institute for the Study of Religion and the St Vincent College of Commerce (Night) invite you to attend an inter-faith talk where the religion that will be spoken about and discussed is Islam.

Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89602454361?pwd=WEFKL2J0S3BYdmhqVjNXOURFbFZHdz09

Meeting ID: 896 0245 4361

Passcode: 459040

When: Friday, November 19; 6pm IST

Where: online

Konnichiwa Pune 2021

Konnichiwa Pune 2021 is a 3-day cultural-business event that will have speakers including Masahide Sato, deputy consul, Consulate General of Japan in Mumbai, Tauchi Noritaka, consul, Saito Mitsunori, chief representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), Tomonari Kuroda, Japanese language advisor, the Japan Foundation, New Delhi, Siddharth Deshmukh, president, Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) and Yusuke Yamamoto, executive director, Delhi Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO).

To register and for more details go to www.konnichiwa.ijbc.org

When: November 19-21

Where: Online

‘Between One Shore and Several Others’

Vivek Vilasini’s latest artworks capture movement and captivity during the ongoing pandemic bringing an aesthetic dimension to the situation. A multimedia artist from Kerala, Vilasini’s work highlights appropriation and juxtaposition of forms and meanings in different settings.

When: November 19

Where: VHC, Koregaon Park

Big Gigs presents the Djuma Sound System

The big weekend at High Spirits kicks off with international DJ Djuma Sound System, who is touring India with his deep house/techno/Afro sets.

When: Friday, November 19; 8pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Da High Cookout featuring Floyd LAvine

An African nomad, Floyd Lavine mines inspiration wherever he goes. From the vibrant musical scene of his homeland, drawing influence from local South African DJs , Floydʼs sound is the sum of his parts; cross-genre, with broad appeal.

When: Sunday, November 21; 1:30pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Cynthia & The Saturday Night Band

The Saturday Night Band has a wide variety of genres to please all musical palettes across Pop, Rock, RnB & Blues by a power-house collective of Pune’s local musicians - Cynthia, Chris, Mike and all of Groove Junktion.

When: Saturday, November 20; 8:30pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Contemporary Signatures – the group show

The show features artists on a pan-India basis and is being touted as one of the biggest shows to be held in Pune over many years, with over 100 works of art on display. The show is being brought to Pune by thecurators.art – a contemporary online gallery.

When: November 19-24; 6.30 pm onwards

Where: Monalisa Kalagram, Koregaon Park

POSCO workshop

POCSO stands for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and it came into effect in 2012 to provide for the protection of children from offenses of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography, while safeguarding the interests of children every step of the way in the judicial process. This webinar takes a look at this monumental law and its ground realities.

To register and for more information call Karma Center for Counselling & Wellbeing on

098214 77730 or visit https://www.karmacare.in/

Fees: Rs850 per person

When: Friday, November 19; 5 pm- 7 pm

Where: Online

Rumi Hai!

Rumi Hai is a show dedicated to telling the life story of Persian poet Rumi by Ashwin Chitale. It will be performed through Dastangoi, a rare North Indian style of storytelling, along with recitation of his original poems in Farsi and their Hindi-Urdu translations. Chitale won national award for best child actor for his performance in the film Shwaas (2004) a Marathi film.

For details call 097630 95043

When: Sunday, November 21; 7pm

Where: Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre, Office 730, 7th & 8th Floor Marvel Vista, Lullanagar

Fluid art

A one hour fluid Art workshop packed with fun and games, where we will create a colorful fluid art piece under guidance. This event is a ‘Pay What You like’, but minimum entry price is ₹50.

For further details please call +919725347694.

When: Sunday, November 21; 2-3 pm and 7-8pm

Where: Online

All-India Sudoku championship - winter 2021

The name Sudoku comes from Japanese a puzzle with deep roots in Asian history. Studies have shown Sudoku increases concentration and reduces stress. This contest is aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging Sudoku culture in the country inspiring youngsters and students and rewarding the best Sudoku solvers of the country.

To register email: admin@startupsabha.com

When: Final dates to be announced

Where: Online