What’s the buzz in Pune: October 23-28

Da High Big Gigs: Zokhuma

Unafraid to crisscross between soundscapes you’ve never heard, Zokhuma is taking over da High stage with his infectious energy behind the console! Expect frantic, chopped-up African beats or moodier, experimental electronica and much more.

The 26-year-old maverick has a mask for every occasion. Well known in cult progressive metal circles in India for his earlier work songwriting and playing guitar for Goddess Gagged before moving on to study music production in the UK, he’s already performed in places like Croatia, Netherlands and Sri Lanka while cherry-picking his way through local gigs & festivals as well.

When: Friday, October 22; 8pm

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Saturday Night ‘Live’: Groove Junktion

They are legends. They are favourites. They are a party. They are Groove Junktion! Pop, Rock, RnB & Blues, come groove with Sandra, Leo Mathew, Denzil, Ryan, Chris and Mike.

When: October 23; 8pm

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park

Kalagram: Diwali exhibition

Kalagram is back with its most awaited exhibition where you can shop for designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and jewellery from curated stalls.

When: October 22; 4pm-8pm; October 23, 24; 10am to 8pm,

Where: Manohar Mangal Karyalaya. Erandwane

Raah Utsav 2021

For the third consecutive year Raah invites you to a shopping experience at the very popular Raah Utsav, which showcases impeccable quality and exclusive products made by NGOs and women entrepreneurs. Two lucky draws will be held during the day.

For details call 9373559577/ 9763095043

When: October 23, 10am to 8pm

Where: Raah Literacy and Cultural Centre, Kondhwa-Bibwewadi road

Acting course

Sansaptak presents an online course in acting. Sansaptak has staged 600 theatre productions of 40 plays all over India, from tragedies to comedies, classical to contemporary, covering varied subjects.

To register go to http://www.sansaptaktheatre.com/

Registration fees Rs100; Course fees Rs12,000

When: Starts October 24

Where: Online

The Shopping Garage

The most eccentric and fun shopping experience, organised by Punekars, for Punekars!

For details call 087669 62067

When: October 23, 10am onwards

Where: The Pune Studio, 43/7 Karve Road, Opp. SNDT College, Erandwane,

Oorja by One Tree Décor

Showcase lifestyle products and gifting ideas for the festive season with ideas from One Tree Decor

For details email onetreedecor@gmail.com

When: October 23, 11am to 8pm

Where: Sterling Foods, Ozone Greens, Deccan Gymkhana

Remembering the maestro ‘A Faint Glimmer Of Hope’

‘A Faint Glimmer Of Hope’ named for one of the late guitar maestro Derek Julien’s compositions, is a ‘live’ gig to be held at Shisha Café. Performing will be Vineet Alurkar and The Bavdhan Booze Band, Roger Dragonette, Seema Ramchandani and The Back Pack with guests artistes, Luke Samson and Danielle Julien. John Samson will host the evening.

For table reservations call8446060390 / 9145144983

When: Sunday, October 24; 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Where: Shisha Café, ABC Farms, Mundhwa

Da High Cookout feat. JBabe, Rye+Oorvaksh

Possessed by the desire to art-direct one’s own sobbing self portrait, to make sure his mascara smears in the most perfectly dishevelled way. But who cares what’s “real” when the music delivers a truth you can see.

Inspired by the likes of artistes such as Frank Ocean, Julian Casablancas, Homeshake, and Poolside multi-instrumentalist, producer, composer, guitarist and vocalist of The F16s, Josh Fernandez decided to pursue his solo dream project on the side, thus creating JBABE. He describes his music as lo-fi, indie-pop mixed with rhythm and blues.

When: October 24; 1:30pm onwards

Where: High Spirits, Koregaon Park