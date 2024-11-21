Who benefits from higher turnout in most districts of western Maha?

PUNE The voter turnout on November 20, 2024 in the sugar belt of western Maharashtra was a mixed bag with polling percentage crossing 2019 assembly election figures in some districts. Whereas both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) interpreted the higher voter turnout as favourable. While BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis says higher turnout will benefit Mahayuti as people want continuation of schemes launched by the state government, MVA leaders say it reflects the sentiment of anti-incumbency. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

According to the Election Commission, six districts of western Maharashtra – Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Ahmednagar – recorded an average turnout of 69.99% which is higher than the average turnout of 66.83 % in 2019. By Thursday, the figures are likely to be updated further by the Election Commission.

According to Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), higher turnout will benefit the BJP and Mahayuti as people want continuation in the schemes launched by the state government. “I feel that whenever the voting percentage increases, BJP is the only one that benefits. With the increased voting percentage, the BJP-Mahayuti will benefit from this,” Fadnavis said.

The MVA on the other hand said that higher turnout reflects the sentiment of anti-incumbency among the people. Congress senior leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed confidence that the MVA will form the government by crossing the majority mark. “People are frustrated with what the Mahayuti did in the last two-and-a-half years and hence, we are confident of crossing the majority mark,” he said.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said that it is better to wait to get the final figures from the Election Commission. “During the last assembly election, the Election Commission earlier announced 61% and later updated it to 66%. But this time, the ECI may share figures in a conservative manner and later update them. It seems that minority communities did not vote heavily this time as compared to last time which may be in favour of the Mahayuti. While various schemes may have increased the turnout,” Deshpande said.

Pune district recorded a 61.05% voter turnout this time which is higher than 57.85% in 2019. The district has 21 seats, highest in the region, and is key for any party that wants to come to power.

Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said, “I really appreciate that a large number of youths, senior citizens and women came out to vote. Even in Baramati, we got a good turnout and I am thankful for it. Our workers too worked hard. This is a victory for democracy.”

NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said, “It was not just an election but the battle for Maharashtra’s self-respect. I think voters played an important role and I thank all the voters.”

In Kolhapur district, Kagal taluka recorded a whopping 74.33% voter turnout till 5 pm, followed by 72.83% in Radhanagari in the same district. However, Ichalkaranji and North Kolhapur recorded 57.83% and 59.76% turnout, respectively (lowest in the district). The fate of 121 candidates across 10 constituencies has been sealed by over 33 lakh voters in Kolhapur district.

There were two incidents of malfunctioning of VVPAT machines; one in Kolhapur North and the other in Kolhapur South due to which the voting process was halted for 30 minutes. Cassava Bawada in Kolhapur North constituency reported clashes between the two factions of the Shiv Sena. Except for a few instances of alleged bogus voting in Kagal taluka, Kolhapur district witnessed peaceful voting on November 20.

Sangli district reported 63.28% voting by 5 pm on Wednesday. In the 2019 assembly elections, the district had recorded 66.30% voting. Shirala assembly constituency reported the highest voting percentage at 70.16%, followed by Islampur at 69.55%, and Palus Kadegaon at 65.99%. However Sangli and Miraj recorded 56.04% and 57.52%, respectively (lowest voting percentage in the district). The fate of 99 candidates across eight assembly seats has been sealed by over 25 lakh voters in Sangli district. Some big names such as NCP (SP) state unit head Jayant Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam and Suresh Khade were in the fray.

Solapur district recorded 57.09% voter turnout till 5 pm. In the 2019 assembly polls, the district had recorded 65.33% voting percentage. Sangola recorded the highest voting percentage at 64.30%, followed by Barshi at 62.48% and Malshiras at 59.90%. However, Solapur Central and Solapur North recorded voting percentage of 49.60% and 51.49%, respectively (lowest in the district). A total 184 candidates contested the elections across 11 constituencies in the district.

Whereas Satara district recorded 64.16% voting till 5 pm. In the 2019 assembly elections, the district had recorded a voting percentage of 66.67%. This time, Koregaon recorded the highest voting percentage at 69.61%, followed by Karad South at 67.91%, and Karad North at 67.23%. However, the district recorded voting percentages of 58.55% and 61.29% in the Satara and Wai constituencies, respectively (lowest in the district). There are a total eight assembly constituencies in Satara district. In Morvae village, voter Shyam Dhaygude, 67, died due to a heart attack while casting his vote at a polling centre.