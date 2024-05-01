Who benefits from Modi’s ‘Bhatakti Atma’ remarks!

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled jibe at Sharad Pawar calling him a ‘bhatakti atma’ or wandering soul, the Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) responded sharply amid conspicuous silence from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) even as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he had no idea to whom the Prime Minister (PM) was referring. Meanwhile, DCM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that at his next meeting, he would seek a clarification from the PM as to whom the latter was referring to as ‘bhatakti atma’. (BJP media)

Political observers however expressed the view that the PM’s remarks were likely to benefit Sharad Pawar, who according to them already had the voters’ sympathy in the wake of the split in his party and family.

Abhay Deshpande, a political analyst, said, “The personalised remarks by the PM may offer NCP (SP) another opportunity to play the victim card. Already, Sharad Pawar and his party feel that there is sympathy on the ground for them following the split in the NCP just a year after the Shiv Sena went through the same.”

At a public meeting in Pune Monday evening, Modi said, “There is a ‘bhatakti atma’ in Maharashtra… When it is not successful, it ruins the good work of others. The state is a victim of it.” Although he did not name anyone, the remarks were apparently aimed at Sharad Pawar.

“The game was started by the same leader 45 years ago... It was just because of his self-ambitions that Maharashtra has remained politically unstable. Due to that, many chief ministers (CMs) could not complete their full terms,” Modi said.

“I am not an astrologer... Hence, I cannot say who the PM was referring to. But during our next rally, I will ask him who is the ‘bhatakti atma’ he spoke about and what was the reason behind it,” Ajit Pawar said.

On the other hand, NCP (SP) state unit chief Jayant Patil called Sharad Pawar the ‘soul of Maharashtra’. “He (Modi) does not understand that Sharad Pawar is the soul of Maharashtra. The more he speaks against him, the greater will be the support to him (Sharad Pawar),” said Jayant Patil.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, too, attacked the PM for his remarks with Congress state president Nana Patole; NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto; and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut leading the charge.

“That ‘bhatakti atma’ is the Prime Minister himself... He has been restless for the past 10 years. Show us a single PM from the past who has always been in campaign mode like PM Modi, changing clothes and organising photo sessions, and going around everywhere,” Patole took a swipe at the PM.

Crasto said, “When a person who has made India’s future go astray for the past 10 years blames someone else as a ‘bhatakti atma’, it is indeed laughable.”

Raut said PM Modi was himself the ‘bhatakti atma’ who had been roaming around all over the state for the past few days.