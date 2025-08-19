Widespread rainfall in Maha for next 24 hours; Pune city on yellow alert

PUNE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, August 18, issued rainfall warnings across Maharashtra for the next five days. As per the colour-coded warning, the state is likely to experience widespread rainfall for the next 24 hours after which rainfall is likely to reduce gradually beginning August 20. IMD on August 18 issued rainfall warnings across Maharashtra for the next five days. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The state is seeing significant rainfall activity due to active monsoon conditions, especially in Mumbai and some districts of Vidarbha that are witnessing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The situation is likely to persist for the next 24 hours, and a red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and the ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts on August 19. Whereas the Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and ghat areas of Kolhapur district, too, are likely to experience heavy rainfall on August 19 and an orange alert has been issued for them. For Pune, the forecast indicates relatively intense rainfall activity on August 19 (a yellow alert has been issued) followed by gradual decrease beginning August 20. From Wednesday, most parts of the state, including Pune, will see isolated showers with no major warnings in effect.

The IMD has urged residents of the Konkan belt and the ghats to remain vigilant due to the risk of flooding and landslides. Authorities too have been advised to take precautionary measures in vulnerable regions.