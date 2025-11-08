Wife son booked in Pune for killing farmer, staging suicide

In a chilling revelation from Daund in Pune district, police have uncovered a shocking case where a mother and her teenage son allegedly killed the father and then staged his suicide to conceal the crime. The truth surfaced months after the incident, following a detailed police investigation. According to Daund police, the deceased has been identified as Dattatray alias Abasaheb Manik Patole, 47, a farmer residing in Nanjiv village, Daund taluka in Pune district. He lived with his wife, Usha Abasaheb Patole, 38 and their 18-year-old son. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On May 2, Abasaheb returned home after finishing his work in the fields. Known to be addicted to alcohol, he had reportedly consumed liquor on his way back. As soon as he entered the house, an argument broke out between him and his family members, which soon escalated into a violent fight. During the altercation, Abasaheb was fatally assaulted by his wife and son.

In a desperate attempt to hide the crime, the duo tried to make it look like a suicide. They removed Abasaheb’s bloodstained clothes, bathed the body, and dressed him in clean clothes. Later, they placed his body outside the house and spread a false story that he had consumed pesticide and died by suicide.

On May 3, Daund police had initially registered the case as an accidental death. However, the post-mortem examination revealed multiple injury marks on the victim’s body, around ten distinct wounds indicating assault. The report received this week confirmed that Abasaheb had died of severe head injuries and not poisoning.

Following these findings, the police on Thursday, November 6, reopened the case and questioned the wife and son, who later confessed to the crime. The Daund police have booked both under Section 302 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.