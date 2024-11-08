Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wildlife articles seized from Mandai

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Nov 09, 2024 05:56 AM IST

In this action, two individuals were apprehended, and items including porcupine quills and the genital organs of a monitor lizard were confiscated

In a joint drive by the Pune Forest Division and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) on Thursday, authorities seized prohibited wildlife articles from the Mandai area based on credible intelligence.

The Forest Department urges public cooperation in reporting any suspicious activities related to wildlife trade. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Forest Department urges public cooperation in reporting any suspicious activities related to wildlife trade. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In this action, two individuals were apprehended, and items including porcupine quills and the genital organs of a monitor lizard were confiscated. An offence registered by the forest department for violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Further investigation is being conducted by Mangesh Tate, assistant conservator of forest, Suresh Varak, range forest officer and other forest officials.

Suresh Varak, range forest officer said, “The action was taken in association with WCCB. The articles have been seized and further inquiry is going on. The accused is yet to be produced in court.”

The Forest Department urges public cooperation in reporting any suspicious activities related to wildlife trade.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //