Wildlife articles seized from Mandai

In a joint drive by the Pune Forest Division and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) on Thursday, authorities seized prohibited wildlife articles from the Mandai area based on credible intelligence. The Forest Department urges public cooperation in reporting any suspicious activities related to wildlife trade. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In this action, two individuals were apprehended, and items including porcupine quills and the genital organs of a monitor lizard were confiscated. An offence registered by the forest department for violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Further investigation is being conducted by Mangesh Tate, assistant conservator of forest, Suresh Varak, range forest officer and other forest officials.

Suresh Varak, range forest officer said, “The action was taken in association with WCCB. The articles have been seized and further inquiry is going on. The accused is yet to be produced in court.”

The Forest Department urges public cooperation in reporting any suspicious activities related to wildlife trade.