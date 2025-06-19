Wildlife conservationist and author Maruti Chitampalli passes away at 93

Noted wildlife conservationist and Marathi author Maruti Chitampalli passed away at the age of 93 at his residence in Solapur at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. Referred by many as “Aranyarishee” (forest sage), Chitampalli leaves behind a rich legacy spanning forest conservation, environmental awareness, and Marathi literature. An acclaimed writer, Chitampalli pioneered nature writing in Marathi with his vivid, lyrical descriptions of birds, forests, animals, and tribal life. (HT FILE)

Born on November 5, 1932, in Solapur, Chitampalli served in the Maharashtra Forest Department for over 36 years. During his tenure, he played a key role in wildlife and forest management, especially in ornithology, and represented India at several international conferences, presenting papers on biodiversity and conservation. He remained active in advisory roles even after retirement, contributing to academic and policy initiatives in the field of environment.

An acclaimed writer, Chitampalli pioneered nature writing in Marathi with his vivid, lyrical descriptions of birds, forests, animals, and tribal life. His books Ranvata, Nisargachitre, Pakshimitra, and Junglecha Doctor introduced readers to the unseen, untouched rhythms of the wilderness. He seamlessly blended scientific observation with a literary sensibility, earning him a wide readership and inspiring generations of nature lovers and writers.

In 2006, he presided over the 83rd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan held in Solapur, using the platform to awaken ecological awareness among the Marathi-speaking public. His contributions were formally recognised with the Vinda Karandikar Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar in 2017 by the Government of Maharashtra. In April 2025, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his lifetime achievements in literature and environmental conservation.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said “Chitampally sir, who knew 13 languages, expressed many of the wonders of nature in words. He put into words the knowledge possessed by the tribals. He told the world the language of birds. He made the knowledge he created, the Vanopanishad and Pakshikosha, available to us forever. While serving literature, he also held the post of president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. For his comprehensive work, he was honoured with the Padma Shri Award this year.”

Milind Joshi, president, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, said, “With a blend of passion, deep study, and lived experience, Chitampalli carved a space for himself in Marathi literature. He gave voice to forests, animals, birds, and trees. His works introduced Marathi readers to tribal dialects and the mystical life of nature that had long remained unknown. His encyclopaedic compilations on birds, wildlife, and flora enriched Marathi lexicography. With his passing, we have lost a sage-like literary figure.”

For the past decade, the Pune-based Adventure Foundation has been presenting the Maruti Chitampalli Nisargamitra Award in his honour. Its president, Vivek Deshpande, who shared a four-decade-long association with Chitampalli, recalled, “We went on countless jungle safaris together. He taught me what it really means to conserve the forest. We had long hoped that he would receive the Padma Shri. Just two months ago, I spoke to him about the award and we were planning a felicitation event in Pune. Unfortunately, due to his ill health, he couldn’t attend — a moment now lost forever. But the award named after him will continue to celebrate his legacy.”