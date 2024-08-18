Will double Ladki Bahin dole if re-elected: Eknath Shinde

The Mahayuti government officially rolled out the ambitious “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana” on Saturday, with Chief minister Eknath Shinde indicating that the monthly financial assistance to eligible women could be doubled from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 if the alliance is re-elected. Chief minister Eknath Shinde meets women during the event in Pune on Saturday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

“If you give us the strength, the current amount of ₹1,500 will become ₹2,000. If we receive your support, we can give you more than ₹3,000. They (MVA) are opposing the scheme, but Mahayti is standing with you,” said Shinde.

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were also present during the event at Balewadi Stadium in Pune which was attended by more than 15,000 women.

Inspired by Madhya Pradesh’s “Ladli Behna Yojana,” the scheme offers ₹1,500 per month to married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21 to 60, with a family income cap of ₹2.5 lakh per year. As many as 1.8 crore applications have been approved till date.

“Over 1.03 crore eligible women have already received ₹3,000 in their bank account in the past three days while others whose application is under scrutiny will get ₹4,500 for three months,” said Fadnavis.

“We have made a provision to offer the stipend till March and if the Mahayuti is voted to power, the scheme will continue,” he said.

The Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government, facing a tough assembly polls battle against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in coming months, came up with the “Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme, months after a debacle in Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

The Mahayuti hopes to rise on the potential goodwill created by the cash transfer initiative and expects that it is likely to turn into a game changer for three alliance partners in the coming elections.

Pawar said, “I made a promise and kept my word. Now voters need to take a call whether they want to retain the scheme for the next five years.”

The MVA leaders have been critical of the scheme as they have accused the state government of trying to buy votes and questioned the “paltry” allocation of ₹1,500 per month.

NCP leader Supriya Sule said, “The women in Maharashtra want minimum support price for their produce, not such a scheme. The government should instead address the real issues on the ground.”