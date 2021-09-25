With Maha high land compensation package, state plans to revise policy

PUNE: As the land compensation cost is very high in Maharashtra, the state government is revising the policy with changes, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The Pune guardian minister was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for Sinhgad flyover.

Pawar said, “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and urban development department secretary Nitin Kareer and I reviewed the compensation package and found that at some places in Maharashtra the government had given almost Rs18 crore for 1 acre of land. If such high compensation would be given for acquisition, it is difficult to carry out infrastructure works.”

Pawar said, “As the land acquisition cost is very high, we are making necessary changes in it, but will ensure that farmers get enough compensation. Some landowners are even requesting as to divert proposed roads to their property because of high compensation rates.”

Union minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed the move to bring down the land acquisition cost. Gadkari said, “As the land compensation is very high, National Highways Authority of India officials are not ready to carry out projects in Maharashtra. I am putting pressure on them. I am also a farmer and want to give good compensation to farmers, but if the cost is going up to Rs18 crore per acre, how is it possible to carry out road works?”

Road projects: Gadkari, Thackeray and Pawar to meet in coming days

Nitin Gadkari will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the double decker road project from Wagoli to Shikrapur on Ahmednagar road and the Delhi-Mumbai expressway plan.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that to clear various road projects, Gadkari has instructed to call a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. “I spoke with the chief minister, and he is ready to meet as per Gadkari’s convenience,” Pawar said.

Gadkari said, “My department is ready to build the Wagoli to Shikrapur double decker highway free of cost, but my condition is that the state government should waive off GST on this project and other taxes. Even the central government is ready to give Delhi-Mumbai expressway connectivity till Nariman Point and the plan includes one more sea link between Vasai-Virar.”

“Ajit Pawar told me that Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are ready to organise a meeting very soon. We will meet and discuss various road projects in the coming days,” Gadkari said.