With no end in sight to workers’ strike, MSRTC increases daily buses from Pune ST stands

With the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers’ strike continuing well into the fifth month, the MSRTC Pune division has gradually increased its daily state transport (ST) bus operations from various ST stands in the Pune division along with private tourist bus operations from the ST stands. As the ticket fares are steep with passengers being charged double the fare at night by these private players, the MSRTC Pune division is now trying to run the maximum number of buses on various routes. Till now, more than 2,000 employees in the Pune division have resumed duties and currently, around 300 buses are running on a daily basis.

“Currently, both MSRTC buses and private tourist buses are operating from our ST stands as still, a large number of workers have not yet resumed duties. So, we are running bus operations with the available manpower and some drivers newly-given to us on a contract basis. Accordingly, we have now reached up to 300 ST bus operations from Swargate, Wakdewadi and other important ST stands in the Pune division,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

For the past more than four months, MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to establish conversation with the state government. Apparently though, the main demand for merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers, so all the workers (apart from union members) have now spontaneously started the strike. The Mumbai high court has not yet given any decision on the issue as a three-member committee has submitted a report on the state government’s stand saying it is not feasible to merge the MSRTC with the state government.

Meanwhile, passengers are complaining about steep fares charged by private tourist bus operators and the doubling of night fares. “I travelled to Aurangabad last week in the night. Earlier, the regular fare for a Shivneri used to be around Rs550 but I had to give Rs1,000 to private bus operators as there was no another bus in the night,” said Aslam Jhaid, a passenger.

Another passenger Mitika Kolhe said, “There is a huge difference between MSRTC bus and private bus ticket fares and there is no one to monitor the fares of these private buses. As we don’t have any other option and travelling is necessary, we have to pay high ticket fares. The MSRTC workers and the state government should arrive at a solution soon and end this strike as lakhs of passengers are suffering because of it.”