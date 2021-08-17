With patrons back at Pune restaurants, sale of veggies goes up

Pune: The wholesale market of vegetables, fruits and grains has reported a rise of 10%-20% in orders following a fresh set of Covid relaxations announced for restaurants and eateries.

The latest Covid eases allows shops, malls and restaurants to operate till 10pm and private offices can operate 24X7 with staggered shift hours. Employees at shops, establishments and offices, however, will have to be fully vaccinated.

“Restaurants and eateries have increased staff strength and expanded their list of orders. No price rise is expected. The brighter side of the relaxations is no wastage of vegetables and fruits,” said Vilas Bhujbal, head of traders and commission agents at Market Yard wholesale market.

“As an essential service our shops were open during lockdowns as well, however, bulk intake of grains or vegetables which gives more profit was not happening as eateries were closed. Inquiries and placing of orders have now increased by 10%,” said Vishal Piprani, grain wholesaler from Market Yard.

“It will take 15 days to see the business impact of new relaxations,” said Kapil Rege, vegetable retailer from Singhad road.