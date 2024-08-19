Woman assaults co-pax, bites CISF constable while boarding flight at Pune airport; booked

A woman was detained by the airport police for allegedly assaulting two co-passengers on an Indigo flight. She even bit a CISF constable while boarding the flight. No action has been taken about registering the passenger’s name in the ‘no-fly list’ (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the airport police, the incident occurred at around 7.45 am when the passengers were boarding an Indigo flight bound for Delhi. While boarding, the accused attacked a brother and sister who were seated in the places assigned to them.

As things worsened, the airline crew members called for assistance and two CISF constables Priyanka Reddy and Sonika Pal arrived to handle the situation. However, the woman became even more aggressive and slapped and bit constable Priyanka Reddy.

The airport police have booked the woman, a resident of Wakad, under sections 132, 121(1), and 351(2)(3) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing government duties. Senior inspector Ajay Sankeshwari said, “An FIR has been lodged in this case. The woman was released with a notice to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Whereas we have taken statements from the airline staff and CISF personnel, and the statements from the assaulted co-passengers will be recorded later.”

An Indigo official requesting anonymity said, “Appropriate action has been taken in this case and the complaint has been lodged. No action has been taken about registering the passenger’s name in the ‘no-fly list’.””