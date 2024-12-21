Woman bites daughter-in-law over petty issue

The Sahakarnagar Police have booked a 60-year-old woman for physically attacking her daughter-in-law over a petty issue of who will take bath first. The accused allegedly bit the victim on shoulder, thumb and thigh on December 20, according to the police. The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 117 (1) against the accused who is yet to be arrested. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Geeta Badigar, 37, of Kashinath Patilnagar in Dhankavdi has filed a police complaint against Sangeeta Laxmi Badigar. According to the FIR, Geeta woke up her elder son in the morning and told him to take bath and get ready for school. However, her mother-in-law objected and insisted on going to the washroom to have bath first. An argument ensued and the accused bit the complainant’s left shoulder, right thumb and right thigh.

The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 117 (1) against the accused who is yet to be arrested.