Woman constable files complaint of physical and abuse 

A woman police constable attached to Yerawada police station has lodged an FIR against Harshad Vikas Pansare, a resident of Vishrantwadi police for alleged physical assault and harassment. Later, the accused even tried to defame and gag her with the intention of her life.

The FIR was lodged on Saturday, July 27 by the victim who is a resident of Vishrantwadi police lines and alleged that the accused threatened to kill and abused her on several occasions.

Later, the accused even tried to defame and gag her with the intention of her life. The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115 (2) (a clear legal framework for addressing the act of voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) against the accused. Police said no arrest has been made so far regarding the case.