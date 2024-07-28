 Woman constable files complaint of physical and abuse  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman constable files complaint of physical and abuse 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 29, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The FIR was lodged on Saturday, July 27 by the victim who is a resident of Vishrantwadi police lines

A woman police constable attached to Yerawada police station has lodged an FIR against Harshad Vikas Pansare, a resident of Vishrantwadi police for alleged physical assault and harassment.  

Later, the accused even tried to defame and gag her with the intention of her life. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Later, the accused even tried to defame and gag her with the intention of her life. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR was lodged on Saturday, July 27 by the victim who is a resident of Vishrantwadi police lines and alleged that the accused threatened to kill and abused her on several occasions.  

Later, the accused even tried to defame and gag her with the intention of her life. The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115 (2) (a clear legal framework for addressing the act of voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) against the accused. Police said no arrest has been made so far regarding the case. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Pune / Woman constable files complaint of physical and abuse 
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On