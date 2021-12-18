Woman, daughter found dead inside their house in Rahatani

PUNE A woman and her minor daughter were found dead in their house in the Rahatani area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old woman was a housewife, while her husband sold snacks on a handcart while the deceased 13-year-old daughter was a school student, according to the police.

Their 10-year-old son and the man were sleeping on the terrace while the two were found in the bedroom of the house.

“There is a video we have found in which she says take care of my kids. It prima facie looks like a case of marital trouble. The viscera of the bodies have been preserved to identify the cause of death as we found an insecticide in the same room,” said senior police inspector Vivek Mugalikar of Wakad police station.

The police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the deceased woman and a case of accidental death at Wakad police station.