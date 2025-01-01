Woman dies of injuries in Loni Kalbhor firing case 

A woman identified as Sheetal Chavan died following a brief scuffle near Theur on Wednesday. The deceased was injured during a firing and stone-pelting incident near Jai Malhar Hotel and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital. After her death, a large mob gathered at Theur to condemn the incident, but police claimed the situation was under control. At that time, a security guard, Akshay Chavan objected to them urinating in public, citing the presence of his wife on the scene. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Loni Kalbhor police, four persons alighted from a car near Jai Malhar Hotel to answer nature’s call. At that time, a security guard, Akshay Chavan objected to them urinating in public, citing the presence of his wife on the scene.

A war of words broke out between them and the accused assaulted the guard and hurled a stone towards Chavan, which hit the victim and injured her. Meanwhile, one of the accused pulled out an unlicensed pistol and fired in the air. In this incident, Sheetal Chavan was injured. Responding to an open firing situation, a team of police rushed to the spot and within a few hours arrested three accused, Bhanudas Shelar, Ajay Munde and Satish Munde.