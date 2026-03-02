Woman duped of ₹27 lakh in online matrimonial scam

A man allegedly cheated a woman out of ₹27 lakh by creating a fake profile on a matrimonial website and luring her with the promise of marriage, police said on Sunday. Based on a complaint filed by the victim on February 28, the Wakad police station registered a case. The fraud reportedly took place between 27 November 2024 and 30 January 2025 in Thathawade. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The fraud reportedly took place between 27 November 2024 and 30 January 2025 in Thathawade. According to the police, the accused registered on Jeevansathi.com on November 25, 2024 under a false name and sent a request to the complainant. In his profile and subsequent conversations, he claimed to be working as a scientist with ISRO and residing in Rasayani, Navi Mumbai.

After establishing contact, the accused gained the woman’s trust and assured her that he intended to marry her. Over time, he sought money on various pretexts and persuaded her to transfer funds repeatedly. In total, he allegedly collected over ₹42.64 lakh from the complainant.

After realising that she had been cheated, the woman lodged an online complaint on the cyber crime portal. Following the complaint, police recovered ₹16.64 lakh of the defrauded amount. However, the accused is still at large and police are searching for him.

The case has been registered under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS and section 66D of the IT Act.