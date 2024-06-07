Woman electrocuted due to live, high-tension wire in Balewadi

A conservancy worker died instantly after being electrocuted by a live, high-tension wire near Amar Tech Park in Balewadi Tuesday afternoon. The deceased came in touch with the live wire which was left open and was submerged in rainwater, leading to her death instantaneously. In this case, the police will submit a report to the MSEDCL. Thereafter, the police said that a case would be registered against those concerned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Chandrakala Narsingh Mirdude, 45, a resident of Visarjan Ghat, Balewadi village. In this regard, Chandrakala’s son Sandeep has filed a complaint with the Chaturshrungi police station regarding her death. According to the police, Chandrakala was working as a cleaning staff in Amar Tech Park, Balewadi, on a contract basis. Heavy rain lashed the city Tuesday afternoon. After finishing work, Chandrakala was headed toward the bus stand and there was water near the footpath in the Balewadi area where an electric line lay exposed. Chandrakala, who was leaving there, was struck by a high voltage current and collapsed.

Her son Sandeep got the information that Chandrakala had fallen unconscious. After that, Chandrakala was immediately admitted to the hospital. She died before medical treatment could be administered. The information was reported to the police and MSEDCL officials. Technicians of the government undertaking rushed to the spot. Power supply was stopped and officials inspected the site. In this case, the police will submit a report to the MSEDCL. Thereafter, the police said that a case would be registered against those concerned.