Woman entrepreneur and husband receive ₹5 cr extortion demand call from Bishnoi gang

The Pimpri Chinchwad police registered a case on Friday after a 34-year-old entrepreneur from Wakad alleged that she and her husband, who is based in Dubai, received WhatsApp calls from a man claiming to be an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demanding ₹5 crore and threatening to kill their family if the money was not paid. Pimpri Chinchwad police officers said on Saturday that in several recent cases, businessmen who ignored extortion demands later faced firing incidents at their shops in an apparent attempt to spread fear. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR lodged at the Wakad police station, the woman, who runs a cloud kitchen business and resides in the upscale Park Street Residential Complex, received a WhatsApp call from an international number on Thursday. The caller identified himself as Arzoo Bishnoi and claimed to be an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. He allegedly threatened to eliminate the woman and her family if they failed to pay ₹5 crore. The FIR further states that her husband, currently in Dubai on business, also received a similar extortion call from the same international number.

According to the police, this case emerges amid a pattern where the Bishnoi gang, allegedly operating from overseas, targets businessmen and entrepreneurs with extortion calls and uses local criminals to execute attacks if victims refuse to pay.

Pimpri Chinchwad police officers said on Saturday that in several recent cases, businessmen who ignored extortion demands later faced firing incidents at their shops in an apparent attempt to spread fear. They added that this trend has concerned the business community nationwide and drawn the attention of the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs, prompting coordinated efforts to crack down on overseas-based extortion networks.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rohidas Pawar said the preliminary investigation revealed that the extortion calls to the Wakad family originated from the US state of Virginia.

“The Bishnoi gang is operating from abroad and issuing extortion threats to businessmen and entrepreneurs. Their objective is to create fear among victims and force them to pay. We are investigating the case from all angles,” Pawar said.

He added that police protection has been provided to the threatened family.

Crime Branch officials said the Wakad case follows a series of similar incidents in and around Pune. In a recent case at Ravet, five persons were arrested for allegedly opening fire at an entrepreneur’s shop after the extortion demand was refused. Investigators believe local shooters are being used to intimidate victims on behalf of handlers operating from abroad.

Police also referred to another recent incident in Pune in which a businessman allegedly received an extortion demand of ₹50 crore from a caller using a Virginia-based number. Initially, the businessman’s nephew believed it was a prank. However, while the businessman and his nephew were at a police station to lodge a complaint, unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at their closed shop in Manjariwadi. The attackers later posted threats on social media.

Senior police officers said the gang is increasingly targeting businessmen across multiple cities by issuing threats from foreign locations while relying on local operatives to carry out acts of violence. The issue has assumed national significance, with central agencies working alongside state police forces to dismantle the international network behind such extortion rackets.

Police officers said the modus operandi bears similarities to the extortion campaigns run by the D-Company syndicate during the 1990s, when businessmen and members of the film industry were threatened for money and those who refused were targeted in shootings to spread fear.