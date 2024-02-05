Woman found murdered in Baramati; husband flees crime scene, say cops

A 36-year-old woman was murdered at a private lodge in Baramati city on Sunday. The Baramati police have formed three teams to nab the husband of the deceased who allegedly fled the crime scene after the heinous act. The deceased has been identified as Rekha Vinod Bhosale of Sonwadi village in Daund. Rekha was a student of nursing college in Baramati and her husband Vinod Ganesh Bhosale is a resident of Dombivli in Mumbai. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the lodge staff found the body at the room rented by the Bhosale couple at 7:55 pm on Sunday. Preliminary examinations indicated that the woman was suffocated to death with a pillow.

Living separately from his husband since last two years over some domestic dispute, Rekha was unwilling to give divorce as sought by her husband, police officials said, adding that initial inquiries reveal that Vinod was working as a conductor at BEST bus in Mumbai.

Dinesh Tayade, senior inspector, Baramati Police Station, said, “After the murder, the accused informed his brother-in-law and the incident came to light.”

Police have filed a murder case as per the complaint filed by Rekha’s father, Mahadeo Dhondiba Sonawane.