Woman found murdered in rented house

PUNE: A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented residence in Kasarwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Bhavani Punendu Mandal from Orissa, was a labourer working in Pimpri-Chinchwad area. A man who reached Bhavani’s residence on Friday to get the money that she had borrowed from him found her body in a pool of blood and alerted the landlord who called the police.

Nilesh Waghmare, senior inspector, Dapodi Police Station, said, “Her husband is at large, and neighbours said that the couple used to have frequent fights.”

As per the complaint filed by the landlord Santosh Landge, Dapodi Police Station has filed a case against the husband of the deceased under Sections 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).