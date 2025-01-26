Menu Explore
Woman found murdered in rented house

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2025 08:40 AM IST

22-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented residence in Kasarwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday

PUNE: A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented residence in Kasarwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday.

22-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented residence in Kasarwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
22-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented residence in Kasarwadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Bhavani Punendu Mandal from Orissa, was a labourer working in Pimpri-Chinchwad area. A man who reached Bhavani’s residence on Friday to get the money that she had borrowed from him found her body in a pool of blood and alerted the landlord who called the police.

Nilesh Waghmare, senior inspector, Dapodi Police Station, said, “Her husband is at large, and neighbours said that the couple used to have frequent fights.”

As per the complaint filed by the landlord Santosh Landge, Dapodi Police Station has filed a case against the husband of the deceased under Sections 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

