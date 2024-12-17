Woman held for stealing gold ornaments worth 6.29 lakh

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a woman for stealing gold ornaments worth ₹6.29 lakh from a neighbour’s house in Rahatani. The stolen items include 8.7 tolas of gold. The complainant on returning home from the hospital found the gold jewellery missing and lodged a police complaint at Kalewadi Police Station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Sonali Nilesh Ohol of Nakate Vasti and the incident was reported at the residence of Akash Santosh Achari, 30, on Monday, December 16.

As per the complaint filed by Akash Santosh Achari, the family forgot to lock the main door of their residence on Monday as they rushed his son who needed immediate medical attention to a nearby hospital near their residence.

The complainant on returning home from the hospital found the gold jewellery missing and lodged a police complaint at Kalewadi Police Station.

As part of investigation, the police detained the accused and, following sustained interrogation, the latter confessed to the crime. She was arrested on Tuesday.

Kalewadi Police Station has filed a case under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).