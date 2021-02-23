Woman killed in fire at cloth store in Pune
A woman was killed in a fire at a cloth shop in Pradhikaran, Akurdi in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
The shop located in Sarda plot was completely gutted in fire, according to fire brigade officials.
The deceased woman was identified Bharati Nandlal Sarda (68), she was residing on a floor above the cloth shop that she owned, according to fire officials.
“We received a call from a neighbourhood resident called Digvijay Shelke at 3:10am. The shop is located behind Mhalsakant school in Jaihind chowk in Pradhiaran, Akurdi,” said an official of Pradhikaran fire division of Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade.
While the fire brigade officials cannot confirm the source of the fire, the suspicion based on the starting point of the fire was that the fire may have started because of a short circuit.
Three fire units one each from Bajaj, Pradhikaran, and Sant Tukaramnagar divisions were rushed to the spot. A team of 15 people worked for around two hours to completely douse and cool down the area.
Sub fire officer Suryakant Matpati was leading the operation. The body was then handed over to Pimpri-Chinchwad police who took it for post-mortem.
A case of accidental death was registered by the local police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman killed in fire at cloth store in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five booked, yet to be arrested, under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed while trying to stop thieves from unlocking car in a residential society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist collector orders submission of video coverage of public event at police station to check 200-guest cap violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three booked under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wagholi residents write to Aditya Thackeray against garbage menace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSRTC Pune division tightens Covid measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU faces financial crunch, appeals alumni to donate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project to be floated this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision on holding board exams online yet, parents advise against
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune applicant allotted Gadchiroli exam centre for health department recruitment exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of civic polls, corporators prioritise lane concretisation work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footpath and drainage repair season begins ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare leaves housing societies in Pune to seek net protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro work hits roadblock on Old Mumbai-Pune highway due to absence of road width
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox