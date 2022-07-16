Woman kills mother-in-law, held
A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law by tying a plastic nylon rope around her neck after a heated argument over cooking on Thursday, police officials said on Saturday.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan, on Saturday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chakan police station on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Sushama Ashok Mule (71). The incident happened at their house around 9:00 pm and the deceased’s son, a security guard, came to know of it after he returned home after duty.
According to the police, the accused and her mother-in-law had a heated argument over cooking, after which the accused used a rope to strangle her mother-in-law to death.
Assistant police inspector S Rathod said the accused was arrested and an FIR was filed against her.
-
Neuropsychiatrist booked for patient’s death due to negligence
A neuropsychiatrist from the Hadapsar area of Pune has been booked by the police for allegedly causing death by negligence of an 18- year-old. The deceased, Aditya Rajendra Satpute, a resident of Kalepadal area of Hadapsar mother Savita Satpute (39) has lodged a complaint against Dr Amar Shinde and the hospital staff. Satpute alleged that, due to the negligence of the doctor and hospital staff, Aditya died by suicide. Satpute in her complaint alleged that the hospital staff assaulted Aditya when he called his family members.
-
Let’s get the monsoon par-tea started
A piping hot cup of tea is what keeps your mood right. This monsoon, here are some places in the tricity you can head to for some freshly-brewed goodness. Where: Chaayos: Sector 22, Elante Mall; Ketliwala, Sector 64, Mohali; Chaiwala Online.com, Sector 8; The Drink Space, Sector 14, PanchkulaPaan Chai Paan is one of the most popular mouth fresheners in our country. Some nice varieties available in tricity are rose, jasmine, hibiscus, and chamomile tea.
-
20-year-old steals vehicles to take girlfriend for joyride, arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year- old youth from the Transport Nagar area of Nigdi who used to steal motorcycles, and four-wheelers for taking his girlfriend for joyrides. The accused has been identified as a resident of MIDC road Talegaon Dabhade (20), Yash Kiran Solse. The police have recovered 13 motorcycles and two four-wheelers worth Rs 3, 45,000 from the accused.
-
CM Shinde assures 120MLD additional water supply to Thane city
The water woes in Thane city might soon be resolved as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has informed that a decision to supply additional 120MLD of water is being taken. Thane will be supplied 50MLD additional water each from Bhatsa and Barvi dams, and 20MLD from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This decision was taken at a review meeting by the CM to discuss the water supply scheme in Thane district on Saturday.
-
Stealing confidential data: Unknown persons use 11 SEBI ids to send emails, FIR registered
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India has lodged a complaint against unknown persons for allegedly accessing the official email accounts of its 11 employees, sending 34 emails from them, and stealing confidential data. The complaint was lodged by Varunkumar Kishan Gopal, 31, who works in SEBI's head office at Bandra-Kurla Complex in the IT department as assistant manager.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics