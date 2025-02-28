Women passengers feel unsafe at Swargate ST stand

The recent incident at Swargate state transport (ST) stand, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a bus on February 25, has left women passengers concerned about their safety. Frequent passengers on public and private buses have expressed growing unease, particularly when travelling alone. The Swargate Bus Stand where 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, in Pune, Thursday. (PTI)

“After hearing about the incident, I no longer feel safe travelling alone from Swargate ST stand, especially at night. There should be more police presence, better lighting, and stricter monitoring of drivers and people loitering around,” said Priya Saini, a college student.

Anjali Mane, an IT professional, echoed similar concerns. “While police patrol has improved, it’s still not enough. CCTV cameras should cover every corner of the ST stand, and emergency helplines for women in distress should be displayed prominently,” she said.

Every day, thousands of passengers travel from Swargate ST stand to various parts of Maharashtra, including a significant number of women commute alone. Many students and working women from outside Pune frequently travel to their hometown during holidays.

“Women safety isn’t just about preventing crimes—it’s also about dignity. The lack of clean and secure public toilets at Swargate ST stand makes long journeys difficult, especially for women. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) administration must improve basic passenger facilities at all ST stands in the state,” said Meera Deodhar, a senior citizen.

Kranti Pujari, a regular traveler, said she actively avoids the Swargate area at night. “It just doesn’t feel safe. Authorities must increase security personnel and improve surveillance to make this place secure for women,” she said.

Women passengers continue to demand immediate action from authorities to ensure a safer and more secure travel experience at Pune’s busiest ST stand.