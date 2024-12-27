Work on Khadakwasla-Phursungi underground tunnel may start by April 2025

Work on the ambitious, 34-kilometre-long, underground tunnel connecting Khadakwasla Dam to Phursungi is likely to commence by April 2025 as the work order for the project has been handed over to a private contractor. The project aims to address longstanding issues related to water loss and pollution caused by rapid urbanisation and encroachments along the existing canal system. It is expected to significantly enhance water supply for irrigation and drinking purposes in the Pune region. The project received administrative approval during a cabinet meeting held in August 2023. (HT PHOTO)

Kumar Patil, superintendent engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division under the water resources department, confirmed that the work order for the Khadakwasla-Phursungi tunnel project has been handed over to the contractor. “The processes for land acquisition, forest department permissions, and the environmental clearance certificate are progressing simultaneously. We have already sent a proposal to the state environment department to obtain the required environmental clearance certificate,” Patil said.

Yogesh Sawant, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division, who is overseeing the project, said, “We are in the process of obtaining a clearance certificate from the forest and environment department to start the work. The files are currently under review at the Mantralaya. We are hopeful that work will begin in March-April 2025. Once the public hearing is completed, we will receive approval from the environment department. The estimated cost of the project is ₹1600 crore, and we have set a deadline of four years to complete it.”

The project received administrative approval during a cabinet meeting held in August 2023. A budget provision of ₹2,190.47 crore has been made for the initiative. According to officials, the project is currently in the preparatory stage and environmental clearance, a crucial prerequisite, is in the final stage. Simultaneously, work on the construction plan, including the vertical shaft and axis audits, is underway. Machinery required for location determination has also been deployed, and the groundwork for land acquisition in certain areas has also begun, officials said.

The proposed tunnel will replace a 34 kilometre stretch of the new Mutha Right Canal which has suffered damage due to the expansion of Pune city, and growth of slums and encroachments. These factors have led to severe water pollution and loss, reducing the canal’s effectiveness in transporting water. The new tunnel will provide a sustainable alternative to ensure uninterrupted flow of water, saving an estimated 2.18 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water annually. This will enable irrigation of 3,471 hectares of farmland, restoring water access to areas that have been deprived of irrigation.

Benefits of the project

The new tunnel is expected to bring multiple benefits to the Pune region. It will not only prevent water loss and pollution but also secure additional water resources for drinking and irrigation. Farmers will gain access to consistent irrigation, enhancing agricultural yields across 3,471 hectares. Additionally, the project’s implementation will alleviate the strain on the existing canal system, which has been unable to meet the growing demands of a rapidly urbanising Pune city.

This alternative tunnel project reflects a forward-thinking approach to managing Pune’s growing water demands while addressing environmental concerns. By modernising water infrastructure and ensuring efficient water transportation, the project aims to balance urban and agricultural needs, contributing to the overall development of the region. With work set to begin in April, the Khadakwasla-Phursungi tunnel project stands as a significant step toward sustainable water management and infrastructure development for Pune.