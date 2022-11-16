Work on Mula-Mula river rejuvenation project begins

The much-delayed JICA (Japan International Co-operation Agency) initiated river rejuvenation project has finally gained momentum on the ground and work for three Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) has started, while work of three more STPs will start in the next week.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials said they have been successful in acquiring all the land parcels for 11 STPs under JICA project except Kharadi and Baner areas. The forest department has given approval for handing over the Kharadi land while partial land for Baner project is yet to be acquired.

Jagdish Khanore JICA project in charge from PMC said, “Though the project was delayed, it has picked up pace. Work on three more STPs will begin next week. Under the JICA project, PMC is setting up 11 STPs and a 55-km truck line to collect the sewage from various areas.”

The PMC has started the work at Dhanori, Bhairobla Nala and Naidu Hospital area. Work on STPs at Wadgaon, Warje and Fish hatchery at Hadapsar will commence.

The aim of the river rejuvenation project is to keep Mula-Mutha river clean. As PMC is unable to treat the sewage generated in the city properly, most of the sewage directly mixes with the river water. By constructing new STPs, PMC plans to collect 100 % sewage and only release treated water in the river to keep it clean.

The PMC has initiated process of appointing different agencies for initialling STPs.

“We have demolished two existing STPs which at Bhairoba Nala and Naidu Hospital, and installing new plants there. Our target is to make all the new plants operational by 2025,” said Khanore.

Earlier, the central pollution control board had asked to conduct the augmentation of the existing sewage treatment plants as per new technology. Accordingly, the PMC appointed a consultant. The consultant advised the PMC to demolish the existing STPs and construct new one as the cost for augmentation is almost equal to new plants. Considering the civil work, which is in good condition, PMC rejected the consultant’s advice. Electric department head Srinivas Kandul who is in charge for existing STPs said, “We asked the consultant to rework and suggest measure to do augmentation by bringing down the cost.”