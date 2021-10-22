Work on SPPU flyover to begin after Diwali: Ajit Pawar

Admitting that construction work on the proposed multi-level flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk has been delayed, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, said that the word would begin soon after Diwali.

Pawar claimed that almost all approvals for this project have been issued by the administration.

“Tata company is doing this work. Because of some difficulties work is getting delayed. I spoke to the CM and requested him to personally attend the stone-laying ceremony of this project whenever they are ready to begin work,” said Ajit Pawar, addressing a press conference in Pune.

The previous flyover at the university chowk was demolished over a year ago to make way for this new multi-level flyover to tun parallel to the Metro line. Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority had cleared the project. However, a year after the demolition of the old flyover construction work on the multilevel flyover has not begun. The university chowk is one of the busiest in the city and currently commuters have to face traffic jams.

“Land acquisition for the Metro has been completed.I am constantly taking a follow-up with officials at Tata and have assured them of all the cooperation. The work is expected to start soon after Diwali as some approvals are in the final stages. I have told them to inform me about the required approvals from the state government. During the construction work proper traffic planning would have to be done. I have instructed the divisional commissioner to devise a proper plan with the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA),” said Pawar.