Work on two lifts completed at Pune railway station, to start ops soon

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 25, 2025 07:16 AM IST

Work on two lifts at Pune railway station platform numbers 1 and 6 has been completed and will soon start operations for passengers

PUNE: Finally work on two lifts at Pune railway station platform numbers 1 and 6 has been completed and they will soon start operations for passengers. Earlier last year, the Railway Board had sanctioned funds for the installation of four lifts at Pune railway station with work on two out of them having been completed.

Work on two lifts at Pune railway station platform numbers 1 and 6 has been completed and will soon start operations for passengers. (HT)
Work on two lifts at Pune railway station platform numbers 1 and 6 has been completed and will soon start operations for passengers. (HT)

In 2022, a survey was conducted by the Pune railway division officials and a detailed proposal was sent to the railway headquarters for installation of four lifts for passengers. As per the railway plan, four lifts were to come up at Pune railway station starting with platform number 1, followed by one lift each between platform numbers two and three and 4 and 5, and one on platform number 6 near the Pune Metro station.

A senior railway official on condition of anonymity said, “The work of two lifts at platform numbers 1 and 6 has been completed and soon, these lifts will start operating for the benefit of passengers. Work on the other two lifts is also in progress and they too will be operational by the end of this year.”

There is a central FOB (foot-overbridge) at Pune railway station which has been closed to the public ever since cracks were found in it. While the FOB started in 2019 is the wider one and connects all six platforms. Another FOB built in 2015 towards the Solapur end connects only platform numbers 1, 2 and 3. While the other two old FOBs are both towards the Mumbai end of the station with one coming out over the Raja Bahadur Road side.

